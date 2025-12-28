Ex-F1 boss Guenther Steiner has issued a damning verdict when comparing the legacies of iconic champions Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

The two racing legends are statistically the most successful drivers to ever race for Red Bull, with both Verstappen and Vettel boasting four drivers' championship victories each.

The Dutchman picked up four consecutive titles with Red Bull from 2021 to 2024, just as Vettel did with the energy drink giants between 2010 and 2013.

But following the German's championship run, he went without a win in 2014 after struggling to adapt to the new regulations.

Vettel consistently complained of Red Bull's inability to fix the fact that the downshift on his new machinery was destabilising the rear of his car, and he moved to Ferrari the following year.

Vettel never returned to the top of the championship order and ahead of another potentially tricky regulations change, Steiner has shared his thoughts on whether he believes Verstappen will suffer a similar fate to his fellow four-time champion.

Steiner debunks Vettel's F1 championship form

In a recent appearance on the Red Flags Podcast, Steiner was asked if he felt there was a chance Verstappen could end up with a similar legacy as Vettel, or whether the Dutchman had already done enough to surpass him on talent alone.

The ex-Haas boss replied, offering a rather damning assessment of how Vettel's championship-winning opportunities presented themselves at Red Bull compared to the struggles Verstappen has had to contend with.

“I think it's because Vettel was always in the dominating car, and Max showed he can do it not being in the dominating car," Steiner said.

“For sure the Red Bull this year was not the best car out there, it was not the best car last year and he still won last year and finished second this year.

"So I think Max is, as much as I respect Vettel for what he did, but Vettel came to Ferrari and he didn't move the needle this much. You know, he won races, but it was never a Michael [Schumacher] success story.

"So I think Max is just in a different league.”

