F1 champion reveals moment he passed his peak and never recovered

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has revealed the point in his career he knew he had passed his peak.

Vettel enjoyed eight seasons as Red Bull's wonderkid, with his title winning years taking place from 2010 until 2013, before attempting the dream switch to Ferrari for the 2015 season.

The German came closest to winning a title at the team in 2017 and 2018, but was ultimately beaten by the dominant Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

While Vettel's F1 career fizzled out at Aston Martin in 2022, he revealed during an appearance on the Beyond the Grid podcast that he believes he passed his peak during the latter stages of his Ferrari career.

“I came to Formula 1 in 2006, ‘07 and I would say already by 2010 – obviously I won the championship – I was sort of at my peak,” Vettel reminisced.

“But then in 2011, I was much more ready to win the championship than I was in 2010 for example, and then probably strong years obviously winning the championship.

“2015 was a very strong year, '17, '18 – and then '19 and in fairness '20, I was on my way down already. And I'm happy to say that now because I didn't have that, really, last ultimate push anymore.”

Vettel on Ferrari's Leclerc

During his final years at Ferrari, Vettel went up against youngster and man of Ferrari's future, Charles Leclerc, who beat the four-time world champion in both 2019 and 2020, famously achieving victories at Spa and Monza in the 2019 season.

“Charles had so much energy,” Vettel added.

“In fairness I was spoiled – I mean, I won four championships, I won so many races, I had so many poles, whatever.

"All I was interested in was winning, and that's the sort of athlete I was: I wanted to win, I wanted the biggest trophy, I wanted that moment on the podium where I knew I won the race, I wanted the Monday morning feeling of ‘I won the last race and feel so good’, but the feeling doesn't last long enough so you’ve got to win another one.

“And Charles came in, and when we finished fifth and sixth he was over the moon with a fifth and sixth, because [it was a] different stage of his career and the first time in a competitive car. I think that's when I started to struggle a bit.

“Then 2020 comes along, really awkward year with COVID, we're not racing, I get this fantastic break that I never had and enjoyed it so much with the family."

Vettel then referenced what has now become his primary focus since retiring from F1, the environment and highlighting issues in the world.

Since leaving his racing career behind, Vettel has promoted the role of women in motorsport via his Race 4 Women initiative in Saudi Arabia, while also highlighting the reality for indigenous communities in areas such as the Amazon rainforest, which are seeing destruction on an immense scale.

“At the same time [I was] becoming aware with the kids growing of problems in the world and how they started to affect me and I'm reflecting them. I would say at that time I was probably not on the peak anymore," Vettel concluded.

“I think I was ultimately looking for this reassurance that… 'Can I still do this?' Which sounds silly because of course I can do it, I've proven it so many times, but that's also blending in with this uncertainty or insecurity that we all have, all the drivers have it on the grid today.

“I was speaking to Michael [Schumacher] about this many years ago and even he had it. And for me, when I say ‘even he’, it's because he is the greatest. You know, I grew up [with] posters of him on the wall. He was the best in everything I could imagine with racing. And he was insecure. ‘What? You?’

“So we all have that, and I think those years from a result point of view, of course I would have loved to see you know the team growing faster, but they were important for me because I started to feel really comfortable again with my driving and I think I did have peak performances even at a later stage – but overall peak, probably not anymore.”

