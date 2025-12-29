Path to F1? Fernando Alonso management sign ex-IndyCar star

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso's management company have a new star in their ranks, with a former IndyCar racer joining.

Alonso owns A14 Management, a driver agency company who have many racers on their books, including Alonso's F1 rival Gabriel Bortoleto.

The 44-year-old was apparently crucial in helping to get Bortoleto an opportunity with Sauber, after the Brazilian had won the 2024 F2 championship.

A14 Management also have the likes of F1 Academy star Chloe Chambers and F2 youngster Nikola Tsolov on their books, and have now announced a new signing.

Former IndyCar racer Benjamin Pedersen has joined the roster, fresh off the back of his first season in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The 26-year-old completed 17 races in IndyCar back in 2023, although he did not claim a single podium or race victory with A.J Foyt Enterprises.

Danish motorsport star Pedersen is now being represented by A14 Management, and he will hope they can boost his racing career, whether that be pursuing more single seater opportunities in the hope of one day racing in F1, or continuing a career in endurance racing after competing in the European Le Mans Series in each of the last two seasons.

The announcement of Pedersen's signing was made via Instagram, with the company posting pictures of the A14 camp day, where the drivers are able to meet each other.

Speaking of his new opportunity with Alonso's management company, Pedersen said: "I'm so excited to officially announce that I will be with A14 management moving forward!

"We kick started our future together this week here in Spain for the annual A14 camp and it was great to meet everyone including Fernando!

"Overall, just a great group of people and drivers and I'm thrilled to be with the whole team and look forward to a great future with them!"

