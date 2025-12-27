Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso has vowed to 'hit' rival Nico Hulkenberg when they meet in Monaco after the German racing star gifted the Spaniard a cheeky present this festive season.

Hulkenberg joined the F1 grid 10 years into Alonso's career in the pinnacle of motorsport and 15 years later, both drivers are still on the grid.

But at the age of 44, the Aston Martin star remains the oldest driver heading into 2026 and is Hulkenberg's senior by six years, something the Audi driver was keen to poke fun at during this year's F1 secret santa.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 championship, the annual secret santa gift swap video appeared on the official F1 YouTube channel just in time for the big day.

In the video, Alonso, Hulkenberg and even more stars across the grid unwrapped their mystery gifts, and were tasked with guessing which of their rivals was behind each one.

Alonso's 'psychopathic' Christmas gift and warning to Hulkenberg

As Alonso was handed his unknown gift at the Yas Marina Circuit, the former Ferrari star was delighted to see that his present was light, describing it as an 'advantage'.

Though he initially appeared excited by the concept of his item being a golf club, the 44-year-old discovered upon unwrapping the item that he had actually been sent a walking stick!

"Ok that's not a golf club," he declared, before admitting, "it could be useful."

The Spaniard's first go at identifying his secret santa was not successful, with the champion singling out 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli as the culprit due to his age.

But when prompted by the F1 social team that the driver who had been behind this cheeky gift was no spring chicken himself, Alonso correctly guessed Hulkenberg.

Alonso laughed and wielded the stick before issuing a light-hearted warning to his rival, saying: "Nico Hulkenberg...yes I will use it to hit him because we will meet sometimes in Monaco and I will hit him.

"Thank you very much, it will be useful, not now, not yet but one day!"

And the Aston Martin driver didn't get off lightly for his peculiar gift choice either, with his recipient revealed as Alex Albon.

The Williams star kicked off the 2025 F1 secret santa video by unpacking a Spanish cookbook which at first, appeared to not feature any photos. Albon described such a book as 'psychopathic' before adding, "I love this, am I going to use it? Maybe I will."

