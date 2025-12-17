Kimi Antonelli reveals Toto Wolff crisis meeting over Mercedes F1 future
Kimi Antonelli reveals Toto Wolff crisis meeting over Mercedes F1 future
F1 star Kimi Antonelli has shared how Mercedes crisis talks helped to 'reset' his mental state after going through a rough patch in his rookie campaign.
The Italian teenager had unbelievably big shoes to fill when he headed to Mercedes at the start of 2025 thanks to the exit of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton leaving a vacant seat at the Silver Arrows.
And Antonelli was not billed as your average F1 rookie. Prior to his appearance at the 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had spoken highly of him, practically labelling him as the future of the team.
To make matters worse on the weekend that his signing was confirmed last year, Antonelli crashed when replacing Hamilton at his home circuit in Monza during FP1 at the 2024 Italian GP.
This didn't impact Wolff's belief in the young driver however, and Antonelli was announced as George Russell's new F1 team-mate that same weekend.
However, fast-forward to the 2025 Italian GP and Antonelli suffered yet another embarrassment in front of his home crowd.
Mercedes post-Italian GP talks saved Antonelli from F1 slump
Things started well for the Mercedes rookie in 2025 and he even made history as the youngest-ever pole-sitter of all race formats after claiming the Miami GP sprint pole position.
But when the European leg of the championship came around, he suffered badly in form just as rumours of Wolff's interest in signing Max Verstappen were persisting.
Antonelli's confidence took a serious hit and this wasn't helped by his team principal labelling his performance at the Italian GP as 'underwhelming'.
The Italian struggled at his home race, spinning out in FP2, qualifying in P7 and then dropping two places in the main event to finish ninth.
But now, the 19-year-old has shared details over a meeting held by Wolff and race engineer Peter Bonnington after the Italian GP that helped him reset his approach.
Speaking to motorsport.com, Antonelli said: “During that difficult period I lost my direction a little, there was a lot of frustration, and I started thinking too much about the final result... every time I got in the car, I put a lot of pressure on myself and didn't focus on driving well.
"After Monza, there was a meeting between me, Toto and Bono and after that meeting, I told myself that I had to reset and start from scratch.
"They told me straight to my face what they thought of my performance, especially at Monza. But it was constructive criticism that I took onboard in a positive way, and that helped me reset and made me determined to say: 'OK, now things are going to change'. And they did change."
And reset he did. Thanks to the efforts of Antonelli and Russell, Mercedes leapfrogged rivals Ferrari and Red Bull and finished P2 in the constructors' standings.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen in Mercedes test drive during F1 off-season
Related
Latest News
Haas F1 team reveal new driver for 2026
- 20 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Red Bull legend takes aim at Christian Horner as ex-F1 boss offers Lando Norris test drive
- 48 minutes ago
F1 champion condemns 'embarrassing' McLaren booing
- 1 hour ago
Kimi Antonelli reveals Toto Wolff crisis meeting over Mercedes F1 future
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen gives comically blunt response to F1 championship loss
- 3 hours ago
Ferrari F1 insider shares reality of 'difficult' Lewis Hamilton relationship
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi penalty haunts F1 title dreams
- 7 december
Lewis Hamilton private chat confirms retirement decision
- 13 december
F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix times and grid positions
- 6 december
Who is Adam Norris? Lando's father who became a millionaire from pensions
- 7 december
Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull as part of exodus
- 12 december
F1 News Today: Christian Horner plan materialises as Aston Martin announce F1 swap for Abu Dhabi GP
- 4 december