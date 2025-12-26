F1 star reveals his ULTIMATE Christmas gift

Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli has revealed the Christmas gift that he wanted the most ahead of the 2026 season.

Teenager Antonelli has just come off the back of his rookie season, a year in which he managed to claim a maiden pole position - albeit for a sprint race - and his first three grands prix podiums in the sport.

Barring a mid-season wobble, Antonelli performed exceptionally well in his first year, finishing just six points behind seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' championship, and helping Mercedes finish second in the constructors' standings.

And that led to Toto Wolff giving Antonelli a new contract for the 2026 season, where he will once again partner George Russell.

Now, Antonelli has revealed what his dream present would be, suggesting that all he wants is a car that can help him challenge for a maiden grand prix win in F1.

Asked in an interview with Gazzetta what the ultimate Christmas gift would be, Antonelli said: "Having a car that allows us to battle up front. Winning races and maybe, who knows, even fighting for the world championship.

"The team is pushing hard to give us the best car, and it'll be up to me to try and do the rest."

Will Antonelli's Christmas wish be granted?

Mercedes are rumoured to be best placed to master the upcoming regulation changes, so there's no reason why Antonelli's Christmas wish won't come true!

Russell has already said that he believes Mercedes offer him the best chance of challenging for world championships in the immediate future, and his performances in 2025 suggest he is ready to do just that.

While it would be a struggle for Antonelli to defeat Russell in that scenario in a straight fight for the title given it's only his sophomore year in the sport, Antonelli will be confident that he can at least claim a maiden race victory, which would set him up well for a potential third season title tilt.

Oscar Piastri challenged for the title last year in what was his third season, and not many drivers have managed to do it sooner than season three.

