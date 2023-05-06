Verstappen 'upset with himself' as he sets AMBITIOUS target from P9

Stuart Hodge

Saturday 6 May 2023 23:46 - Updated: 23:51

Max Verstappen admitted he only had himself to blame after qualifying a lowly P9 for the Miami Grand Prix.

The Dutchman didn't manage to get a clean first lap in during Q3 and Charles Leclerc crashed out, causing a red flag to bring the session to a premature conclusion.

It meant Verstappen failed to get a second crack at a clean lap and will start the race on the fifth row of the grid, whilst team-mate Sergio Perez – who sits just six points behind him in the drivers' championship – will start on pole.

"It was a mistake of mine," said the Dutchman. "Trying to put it on the limit and then I made a mistake, had to abort the lap.

"Then you rely on a bit of luck, that there is not going to be a red flag but it can happen on a street circuit.

"So, just a bit upset with myself."

Verstappen wants to fight to the front

With Miami a difficult circuit to overtake at and shortened DRS zones, it won't be easy for Verstappen, even in the RB19 flying machine, to make his way through the field.

The reigning world champion has set a lofty target for himself on Sunday.

"Minimum of P2," he said. "But, of course a few cars between [myself and Perez].

"I mean, it's gonna be tough, made it difficult for myself."

