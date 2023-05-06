Graham Shaw

F1 Qualifying is in the books at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix after a dramatic session ended with stunning results and MISERY for Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen qualified only P9 after a late red flag in Q3 saw the session ended before the Dutchman could set a time after a crash for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

That left Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate and title rival Sergio Perez to take pole, alongside Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin on the front row.

Hamilton meanwhile had exited early in Q2 as a miserable weekend for Mercedes continued with the seven-time world champion only qualifying in P13.

F1 Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2023

1. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 1:26.841

2. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.361

3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +0.508

4. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) +0.926

5. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.945

6. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.963

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +1.020

8. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1.094

9. Max Verstsappen (Red Bull): -

10. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): -

11. Alex Albon (Williams)

12. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

13. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

14. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

15. Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri)

16. Lando Norris (McLaren)

17. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

18. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

19. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

20. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

