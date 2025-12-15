F1 champion Lando Norris has revealed that he hopes to fight with fellow Brit Lewis Hamilton next season as new regulations reset the competitive order.

The 2025 campaign saw McLaren take the boost of being the reigning constructors' champions and going one better, bringing home both titles thanks to Norris' maiden victory in the drivers' championship.

But fans of the papaya F1 outfit should not take their consecutive victories in the team standings as a sign of future dominance, with the entire competitive order expected to be reset next season as new regulations come in.

McLaren may have shone this season but Ferrari flopped, and though the Scuderia will put this down to turning their attentions to their 2026 challenger way back in April, the real test will come next season.

And Norris hopes to be fighting with Hamilton up at the front of the grid!

Norris: 'I would love to race more with Lewis'

In an interview with Sky Sports following his 2025 title victory, Norris was asked about the possibility of who he could be battling with in 2026.

The UK's newest champion replied: "We've had a good amount of battles already. I would love to race a bit more with Lewis.

"Obviously, Ferrari struggled a lot more this year than I think everyone was expecting."

To be frank, 'struggled' is an understatement and Ferrari's troubles cannot simply be placed at Hamilton's door. The seven-time champion took a lot of the heat this season due to it being his first year in red, but the fact remains that Charles Leclerc also failed to bring home a grand prix victory.

In fact, Hamilton was the one who secured Ferrari's only win of 2025 and though it may have only been a sprint race, it proves that not all hope is lost for the F1 legend, and Norris certainly believes his compatriot can pull off a comeback next year.

"Lewis has proved himself to be probably the best of all time," Norris continued.

"Everyone knows if anyone can bounce back from difficult years, it's Mr Hamilton, and I would love to race against him more.

"It's always a privilege that I get to race against someone that is the best in the world. You have got a good amount of those guys. You have Fernando [Alonso], Lewis, Max [Verstappen]."

Turning his attention to who he thought would have a good chance of fighting him for the title next season, Norris said: "Next year, everyone's got an opportunity... everyone's looking forward to it.

"People want to come to take my crown, and I want to try to retain it. And I look forward to that battle."

