F1 Qualifying: Miami Grand Prix start time and TV channel
F1 Qualifying provides 60 minutes of incredible, breathless, jaw-dropping drama and today (Saturday May 6) it takes centre stage at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix in south Florida.
All 20 drivers will take to the track in the hope of producing a blistering lap to set themselves up for a strong race on Sunday.
Max Verstappen for Red Bull was fastest in free practice on Friday as the teams tried to get to the grips with the new surface in Miami, and he will bid to hold off team-mate and title rival Sergio Perez to claim P1 for Sunday's race.
Ferrari though have looked fast over one lap with Charles Leclerc claiming pole at the last race in Azerbaijan. Mercedes, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, have also shown flashes of promise.
Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's Qualifying in Miami.
F1 Qualifying, Miami Grand Prix - start time
Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:
Local time: 4pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 9pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 10pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 4pm Saturday
United States (Central Time): 3pm Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 1pm Saturday
South Africa: 10pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 6am Sunday
How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Miami, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
How does F1 Qualifying work?
So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.
