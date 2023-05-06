Graham Shaw

Saturday 6 May 2023 13:57

F1 Qualifying provides 60 minutes of incredible, breathless, jaw-dropping drama and today (Saturday May 6) it takes centre stage at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix in south Florida.

All 20 drivers will take to the track in the hope of producing a blistering lap to set themselves up for a strong race on Sunday.

Max Verstappen for Red Bull was fastest in free practice on Friday as the teams tried to get to the grips with the new surface in Miami, and he will bid to hold off team-mate and title rival Sergio Perez to claim P1 for Sunday's race.

Ferrari though have looked fast over one lap with Charles Leclerc claiming pole at the last race in Azerbaijan. Mercedes, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, have also shown flashes of promise.

Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's Qualifying in Miami.

F1 Qualifying, Miami Grand Prix - start time

Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:

Local time: 4pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 9pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 10pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 4pm Saturday

United States (Central Time): 3pm Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 1pm Saturday

South Africa: 10pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 6am Sunday

How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Miami, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

How does F1 Qualifying work?

So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.

in Q1 the slowest 5 drivers are eliminated, leaving the fastest 15 to progress to Q2.

In Q2 the slowest 5 drivers are again eliminated, leaving the fastest 10 to progress to the shootout for pole position in Q3.

In Q3 the 10 drivers fill the top 10 grid positions with the order determined by their fastest lap.