F1 Results Today: Miami Grand Prix Practice Times

Mercedes held sway as F1's big weekend at the Miami Grand Prix got under way with the opening practice session (FP1) on Friday.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton topped the timesheets with flying laps very late in the 60-minute session to pip Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Here are the timesheets from early afternoon in Miami:

Miami Grand Prix FP1 practice results - Friday May 5

1. George Russell (Mercedes): 1:30.125

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.212

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +0.324

4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +0.424

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.599

6. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +0.979

7. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +1.106

8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1.212

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1.267

10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1.417

11. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1.441

12. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.685

13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1.728

14. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.777

15. Alex Albon (Williams): +1.778

16. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1.872

17. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +2.009

18. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +2.044

19. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +2.494

20. Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri): +4.512

Is there Formula 1 today?

There are two practice sessions today as Miami Grand Prix weekend gets under way.

FP1 starts at 2pm local time (7pm UK, 8pm CET) with FP2 later in the day at 5.30pm local time (EST) - that's 10.30pm UK time, 11.30pm CET.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.

