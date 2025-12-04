Current Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda has taken to social media to issue a defiant statement on a potential return to F1 after his Red Bull sacking was confirmed ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Tsunoda would be dropping out of the Red Bull seat in 2026 and be replaced by former Racing Bulls team-mate Isack Hadjar, who has had a brilliant rookie season.

Having previously spent four full seasons at Red Bull's sister team, the Milton Keynes-based outfit opted not to demote Tsunoda back down to that team, and instead he is falling off the grid completely, with Arvid Lindblad joining Racing Bulls instead.

Tsunoda will be a reserve driver for Red Bull next season, helping the team in the simulator, and getting ready to jump into the car if any of the team's drivers are forced out of a session through injury or illness.

The lack of a full-time seat in the sport for 2026 will be a disappointment for Tsunoda, but he's confident that he can still return, with plenty of drivers up and down the grid currently set to be out of contract in 2026.

The 25-year-old has now issued a statement following the news, and vowed to come back stronger.

"I’m not finished yet," he said in a social media post to his fans. "Finding out I won’t have a race seat in 2026 was incredibly tough, but I’m determined to work harder than ever with Red Bull as test and reserve driver to develop with the team, and prove I deserve a place on the grid.

"Life’s full of setbacks, and this is mine. It’s not going to deter me from being the best F1 driver I can be."

Are there any seats left for Tsunoda?

Unfortunately for Tsunoda, previously rumoured switches to Aston Martin, Alpine or Cadillac have all been shut down in recent months, with the latter outfit confirming their first driver lineup to be Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, and Alpine re-signing Franco Colapinto for 2026.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is set to be out of contract at Aston Martin at the end of 2026, however, and the team's new partnership with Honda may mean that they could look to hire a Japanese racer.

Likewise, Alpine will not hesitate to switch out Colapinto if they believe there is a better racer waiting in the wings, so that seat could open up after 2026 too.

For Tsunoda, it's all about continuing to work hard to help Red Bull and being patient in 2026, waiting for a full-time opportunity to open up.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen's 2026 team-mate announced as star OUT of F1

Related