Ferrari have poked fun at none other than Mickey Mouse after driver duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc left the cartoon icon hanging on their way to the F1 grid.

F1's significant growth around the globe has meant an increase in unusual partnerships in recent years as the sport continues to increase visibility and diversify its audience.

One of the most exciting partnerships for young fans or cartoon lovers in recent months was the announcement that F1 and Disney would be joining the sport as a new collaboration with Mickey & Friends is set to be launched from 2026.

At this year's Las Vegas Grand Prix, the paddock had a touch of the Disney World feel to it as drivers and guests roamed the Vegas Strip side by side with the giant Disney mascots.

Mickey Mouse victim of double driver snub

To kick off F1's upcoming collaboration, Mickey Mouse was on hand to get the celebrations going and greet drivers ahead of the Las Vegas GP last month.

Some were happy to see the classic children's character, including reigning champion Max Verstappen, who gleefully high-fived Mickey Mouse on his way past.

But the same could not be said for Hamilton and Leclerc who could be seen shamelessly snubbing Mickey in a video shared by Ferrari, ignoring the mouse as they chatted happily among themselves.

A video posted to Ferrari's social media showed the duo walking straight past Mickey Mouse, with the animated figure then visibly upset to have been left hanging by two of F1's biggest stars.

The light-hearted clip was accompanied with the caption: "Mickey is still thinking about this."

