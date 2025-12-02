FIA reveal Norris and Piastri Qatar GP checks after double disqualification

The FIA have revealed that a number of checks were undertaken on both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's McLaren F1 cars following the Qatar Grand Prix.

Norris finished the race in fourth and Piastri up in second as Max Verstappen took the victory to ensure we will have a three-way fight for the title at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next time out.

But the tight nature of the championship battle was arguably caused by the recent double disqualification of both Norris and Piastri at the Las Vegas GP.

Both McLarens were disqualified for having excessive wear on their skid blocks following that race, and an FIA document has confirmed that they passed standard checks this time around following the Qatar GP.

Qatar GP podium sitters Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz were also included in the post-race skid wear checks, with both cars also passing inspection and confirming with the regulations.

All cars post-race are randomly selected to have various elements tested and inspected by the FIA's technical delegates, with Norris and Piastri having their front wing gurneys, rear wing adjustable elements and tyre temperatures checked, while Piastri also had an engine oil sample taken.

Everything was all found to be in conjunction with F1 sporting regulations on all cars that were tested, and the final classification of the cars was unchanged.

It means that, heading into the final race of the season, Norris leads Verstappen by 12 points, with Piastri a further four points back.

Abu Dhabi ready for showdown

It's the first time since 2021 that the drivers' championship is still on the line heading into the last race of the season, and also the first time since the 2010 Abu Dhabi GP that three drivers can still win it.

On that occasion, Sebastian Vettel claimed his maiden title at the expense of Mark Webber and Fernando Alonso, and both Norris and Piastri are going for their maiden title this year.

Verstappen, on the other hand, is looking for a record-equalling fifth consecutive world title, and McLaren will be furious that they have allowed the Dutchman back into the race for the title, having previously been as far as 104 points behind Piastri.

The double disqualification in Las Vegas gave Verstappen a huge chance to get back into the fight, and he has won the last two grands prix.

Ahead of the Qatar GP weekend, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella explained McLaren's error in both drivers being disqualified.

"We verified together with the technical delegate, that the measurement of the skid thickness was correct," Stella said in a McLaren statement.

"Even if the excessive wear is relatively minor and in only one location, [as it was 0.12 mm for Lando and 0.26mm for Oscar], the regulation is very clear that the rear skids need to be at least 9mm at the end of the race in every location."

Still, the 54-year-old felt the punishment was not representative of the breach given that it was marginal on both Norris and Piastri's cars, suggesting that F1's governing body should reassess the punishment for skid wear violations to provide a less severe option for any minimal breaches in future.

"Unlike sporting or financial rules - there is no proportionality in the application of penalties for technical regulation infringements," he continued.

"The FIA itself has admitted that this lack of proportionality should be addressed in the future to ensure that minor and accidental technical infringements, with minimal or no performance benefits, do not lead to disproportionate consequences."

