Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix kicks off at 7pm local time (AST) and will produce a chance for McLaren driver Lando Norris to claim his first F1 world championship.

Prior to the race, the gap between the Brit and his team-mate Oscar Piastri stands at 22 points, with reigning champion Max Verstappen still in contention for the title in third, 25 points behind Norris.

If Norris wins the Qatar GP, he will claim the title, regardless of where his rivals finish. But it is Piastri who has shone all weekend and who will also have the crucial pole position for lights out.

Will Piastri be able to hold off his team-mate or will Norris become the UK's 11th F1 drivers' champion?

Below is where you will be able to find the classification for the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix once the 57-lap race has concluded, be sure to check back to this page for the official finishing order confirmed by the FIA on Sunday evening after the race has concluded.

Position Driver Team Gap 1 TBD - - 2 TBD - - 3 TBD - - 4 TBD - - 5 TBD - - 6 TBD - - 7 TBD - - 8 TBD - - 9 TBD - - 10 TBD - - 11 TBD - - 12 TBD - - 13 TBD - - 14 TBD - - 15 TBD - - 16 TBD - - 17 TBD - - 18 TBD - - 19 TBD - - 20 TBD - -

Fastest Lap: TBD

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

