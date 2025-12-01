Australian politician raises McLaren ‘bias’ conspiracy in official Senate hearing

Australian politics, you've done it again.

Not content with their staples of '(now-) former Prime Minister eating an onion like an apple', 'naming a swimming pool after the Prime Minister who drowned at sea' and 'anything involving Bob Katter', a senator has now brought F1 conspiracy theories to the Senate floor.

A Monday Senate estimates hearing involving transport department officials descended into good-natured farce when Senator Matt Canavan started grilling them on whether McLaren are showing bias against Aussie star Oscar Piastri, in the wake of Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix.

Piastri was on the raw end of a bad call on Sunday evening, with the team completely biffing their strategy when faced with an unexpected safety car, leaving both of their cars out on track as the rest of the field came in to pit – snatching a win away from the McLaren driver which had looked nailed on.

Australian transport secretary quizzed over McLaren 'bias'

Canavan justified his not-entirely-serious question by noting that the transport department 'deal with cars', saying: “Look it’s been a bit of a frustrating night for some Australians.

“I don’t know who to ask this to, but you deal with transport, cars. So, do you think McLaren’s biased against Oscar Piastri and costing him the world championship?”

Transport secretary Jim Betts neatly sidestepped the question, saying simply 'You’re asking me for an opinion there' as the panel laughed.

Regional Affairs Assistant Minister Anthony Chisholm was more forthright, admitting: “I definitely think he’s copped some raw decisions this year. As someone with a daughter who has become obsessed with F1, she’ll be very upset when she gets up this morning.”

