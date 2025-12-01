Disqualification, disasterclass and now McLaren are blowing it

“If we had been in the position of how dominant a car McLaren had, the championship would have been over a long time ago.”

Those were Max Verstappen’s fighting words heading into the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend; and after Sunday’s night’s fiasco we can all say with confidence his comments are absolutely true.

In fact in a car as good as the McLaren, Verstappen would have claimed his fifth world title in Europe, as viewers at home on the sofa were jolted awake by the sound of the Dutch national anthem for the seventh time this season.

Lando Norris almost achieved his first world title with a race to spare in Qatar, but external factors outside of the Brit's control continue to thwart his efforts.

First of all there was the costly double disqualification of Norris and Oscar Piastri due to excessive plank wear at the Las Vegas GP, which allowed Verstappen to join the Aussie on equal points heading into Qatar.

When it appeared McLaren had a confident hold over proceedings at Lusail, the early safety car on lap seven sent their strategy team into a meltdown and instead they left their two drivers out, losing out to Verstappen.

Let’s be clear, with 12 points between Norris and Verstappen in the standings, the McLaren driver is still the overwhelming favourite to win the title in Abu Dhabi.

If he does achieve his first world championship, then in a few years time we won't care how long it took Norris to achieve it when we reflect on his victory and papaya rules will be a distant memory.

Yet, we cannot escape the possibility that in Abu Dhabi neither McLaren driver could walk away with the title. And for how dominant they have been in 2025, that is a travesty.

Have McLaren blown the F1 drivers' title?

Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 408 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 396 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren 392

Even though the team can be criticised in recent races, in all fairness Norris and Piastri's failure to clinch the title is largely due to their own flaws and inexperience. The Brit was nowhere near the pace of his team-mate at the start of the season, and Piastri’s consistency was the key ingredient that elevated him into a worthy F1 champion.

Yet, when Piastri was handed a golden opportunity after Norris’ DNF in Zandvoort, the Australian should have been bolstered to become a stronger competitor. Instead he imploded, only now returning to the podium in Qatar.

Not only has Piastri’s podium-less stint handed Norris an advantage but he has also opened the door with champagne on arrival for Verstappen, as the Dutchman has gradually staked his claim for the 2025 drivers’ championship.

Verstappen may credit McLaren with giving him a helping hand back into the title fight, but his own secret weapon cannot be dismissed.

Throughout 2025, Verstappen has had nothing to lose, he’s already a four-time world title holder and Red Bull's pace meant they were never a serious contender for the title. And that freedom has absolved the champion of any pressure. Coupled with his natural expertise, Verstappen has been racing with this dangerous concoction of ease and ability which has transformed him into a more threatening competitor than before.

Of course, allowing two talented drivers to take points off each other when Verstappen remains in contention for race wins was a bold move from McLaren. When you see just how detrimental this strategy has been to McLaren’s title chances, you can now understand why Red Bull have put all of their eggs in Verstappen’s basket in regards to their number one driver.

If McLaren do lose the title however, they don’t necessarily have to follow Red Bull’s example by choosing a number one driver in the future.

At the end of the day, even if McLaren had established a primary challenger, we would all be furious! Why should we be deprived of a fair title fight, just because it costs McLaren?

You could choose a number one driver, but that isn’t McLaren's nor Zak Brown’s ethos. In picking between Piastri and Norris, McLaren would have risked something far worse than losing an F1 title and that is the loss of all of all their racing integrity and respect.

Yes, McLaren could lose the title. Yes, Verstappen may have already won the title if he was at McLaren. But, really, aren’t we glad it has played out this way, with three drivers fighting for the title in Abu Dhabi, rather than Norris or Piastri being handed the title because of team orders. I know I certainly am.

So then, let the best driver win in Abu Dhabi!

How Lando Norris can win the title in Abu Dhabi

QATAR GP RESULTS: Max Verstappen takes big stride to title after McLaren outsmarted in Qatar

Related