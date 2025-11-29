F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream
Following all the excitement of the sprint race, F1 will switch its attention to the main race at the Qatar Grand Prix, with qualifying taking place later on Saturday.
While the points on offer in the sprint race could have a bearing on the tight championship battle, the main points this weekend come in the form of the 57-lap race, which will be a mandatory two-stop event.
Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris - who can win the title this weekend - will all be battling it out to see who can take pole position in Qatar, and grab that advantage going into the all-important race.
Norris has taken the last three pole positions, and that is what has put him in such a strong position to turn the tables on his team-mate Piastri in recent events.
However, Verstappen can now smell a fifth world championship title, and is currently tied on poles with Norris throughout the season (seven).
There's no doubt that the Aussie's qualifying form has certainly struggled recently, but recently Piastri returned to form during Friday's sprint qualifying where he claimed pole position.
You will not want to miss grand prix qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit!
F1 Qualifying times - Qatar Grand Prix
Main race qualifying in Qatar takes place today (Saturday, November 29) at 9pm local time (AST).
Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:
Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, November 29, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (AST)
|9pm Saturday
|United Kingdom (GMT)
|6pm Saturday
|Central European Time (CET)
|7pm Saturday
|United States (ET)
|1pm Saturday
|United States (CT)
|12pm Saturday
|United States (PT)
|10am Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|3pm Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|5am Sunday
|Australia (AWT)
|2am Sunday
|Australia (ACT)
|4:30am Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|12pm Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|3am Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|8pm Saturday
|Egypt (EET)
|8pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|2am Sunday
|India (IST)
|11:30pm Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|2am Sunday
|Turkey (TRT)
|9pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|10pm Saturday
How to watch Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
