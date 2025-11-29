close global

Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen look at the F1 trophy in a composite

F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream

F1 Qualifying Today: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Sam Cook
Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen look at the F1 trophy in a composite

Following all the excitement of the sprint race, F1 will switch its attention to the main race at the Qatar Grand Prix, with qualifying taking place later on Saturday.

While the points on offer in the sprint race could have a bearing on the tight championship battle, the main points this weekend come in the form of the 57-lap race, which will be a mandatory two-stop event.

Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris - who can win the title this weekend - will all be battling it out to see who can take pole position in Qatar, and grab that advantage going into the all-important race.

Norris has taken the last three pole positions, and that is what has put him in such a strong position to turn the tables on his team-mate Piastri in recent events.

However, Verstappen can now smell a fifth world championship title, and is currently tied on poles with Norris throughout the season (seven).

There's no doubt that the Aussie's qualifying form has certainly struggled recently, but recently Piastri returned to form during Friday's sprint qualifying where he claimed pole position.

You will not want to miss grand prix qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit!

F1 Qualifying times - Qatar Grand Prix

Main race qualifying in Qatar takes place today (Saturday, November 29) at 9pm local time (AST).

Find the qualifying start time converted to your local time zone below:

Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, November 29, 2025

LocationTime
Local time (AST)9pm Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT)6pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET)7pm Saturday
United States (ET)1pm Saturday
United States (CT)12pm Saturday
United States (PT)10am Saturday
Brazil (BRT)3pm Saturday
Australia (AET)5am Sunday
Australia (AWT)2am Sunday
Australia (ACT)4:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST)12pm Saturday
Japan (JST)3am Sunday
South Africa (SAST)8pm Saturday
Egypt (EET)8pm Saturday
China (CST)2am Sunday
India (IST)11:30pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT)2am Sunday
Turkey (TRT)9pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)10pm Saturday

How to watch Qatar Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Please note that if you click on the above product link we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: How can Lando Norris become F1 world champion at the Qatar Grand Prix?

