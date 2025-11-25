Verstappen one of EIGHT other F1 stars to face FIA disqualification checks

Max Verstappen's Red Bull was one of eight other F1 cars to face FIA disqualification checks at last weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix after a double disqualification for McLaren.

Title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri crossed the line in P2 and P4 respectively, but after both their MCL39s were scrutineered, it was announced that the skids for both cars had measured below the minimum threshold, with the team summoned to the stewards. After a significant delay, the disqualification of both drivers was confirmed, meaning that after his victory in Saturday's night race, Verstappen is now equal to Piastri in the standings.

The pair are now only 24 points behind championship leader Norris heading into the penultimate round in Qatar this weekend.

And following the hectic end to the Las Vegas GP, the FIA have confirmed that eight other cars also had the plank and skid wear checked to ensure that no other drivers in the top 10 had slipped through after McLaren's disqualifications.

FIA check plank and skid wear on Las Vegas GP top 10

The FIA's race scrutineering revealed that along with Norris, Piastri and Verstappen, the remaining drivers in the top 10 also had their plank and skid wear checked.

Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Kimi Antonelli, Isack Hadjar, Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg all had their cars assessed, with the FIA confirming: "Apart for the skid wear of car numbers 81 [Piastri] and 04 [Norris], all car weights and the items checked were found to be in conformity with the 2025 FIA Formula One Technical Regulations."

Following the devastating result for McLaren, team principal Andrea Stella issued an apology to his drivers, who are both at such a crucial stage in their championship battle.

"We apologise to Lando and Oscar for the loss of points today, at a critical time in their championship campaigns after two strong performances from them all weekend. As a team, we also apologise to our partners and fans, whose support means so much," the papaya boss said in an official statement from the team.

Norris and Piastri then reacted to the news with their own statements, with the British championship leader labelling the result as 'frustrating' and his Aussie team-mate seemingly focused on looking forward to the final two rounds of the season.

Piastri actually came away with a smaller gap to Norris thanks to the disqualification and said after the stewards' decision: "We now need to reset, refocus and push to get the best points possible in the final two rounds, both tracks that we've been strong at previously."

F1 Driver Standings Position Driver Team Points 1 Lando Norris McLaren 390 2 Oscar Piastri McLaren 366 3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 366

