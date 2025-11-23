Max Verstappen labels F1 fan an 'idiot' over controversial opinion

Max Verstappen is one of F1’s most honest personalities whether speaking to the media or addressing the coldest takes from fans online.

As F1’s fanbase continues to swell, drivers, teams and the sport as a whole has come under increased scrutiny on social media, subject to the verdict of partisan fan accounts or digital grumbles.

Four-time world champion Verstappen had the unique opportunity to put a fan to rights over their comments written behind the screen, as he answered questions in a YouTube video for WIRED.

One user penned a question complaining about just about everything in F1, to the point that it was difficult to decipher what it is they actually enjoyed about the sport.

"Wet races are boring, cars are slow and there is no racing. The only entertainment is driver mistakes," the user wrote.

Verstappen then delivered the perfect, brutal response where he respectfully called the fan an ‘idiot’.

"Sir or ma'am, you are an idiot," Verstappen said. "Wet races are not boring, cars are not slow and there is racing most of the time, that’s definitely not the only entertainment. So I very heavily disagree.

"I like wet races, dry races, it also depends on how much rain that comes in at the start of the race, middle of the race. That can be very entertaining."

Verstappen answers your questions

Fans continued to pose their questions to Verstappen, with one asking: "What’s up with the new Formula 1 obsession in the USA?"

"I guess having a series on Netflix helped a lot," Verstappen answered.

"Also throughout Covid, people were more aware about what’s going on, when you were mainly sitting at home, right? You couldn’t really do much, that definitely helped a lot.

"The ownership [Liberty Media] has really pushed it to have three races in the US, showing more awareness for the sport here. So I think all of those things definitely help."

Verstappen also reflected on his best race win in F1, with one fan naming the 2019 Brazilian GP as their favourite victory by the Dutchman

"Honestly for me it is difficult to pick one," Verstappen deliberated.

"Like I’ve said before, probably winning the first one [Barcelona 2016]. There’s been some really good ones. I don’t know. I can’t pick."

