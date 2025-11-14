It is now four months since Red Bull sent shockwaves through the sport of F1 by axing Christian Horner as team principal.

A glorious 20-year reign at the helm for Horner was abruptly ended when he was relieved of his duties in early July following a tumultuous year which had produced poor results on the track and major turmoil and controversy off it.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton opens up on £64million court battle over 2008 F1 title win

Since Horner departed, things have improved for the Milton Keynes team with Max Verstappen roaring back into title contention and Laurent Mekies ushering in a new era of calm as team principal.

The Red Bull machine appears to be humming again, but are the problems which led to Horner’s exit really fixed for good? Sebastian Vettel for one believes it is way too early to be sure.

Vettel won four consecutive world titles with Horner between 2010 and 2013, before leaving for Ferrari in 2015. He knows the team and he knows how it works.

Vettel shocked by Horner exit

The 38-year-old German, who has himself been linked with a return to the team in an executive role one day, says he was shocked by the decision to part ways with Horner.

He told Sky Sports: “Surprised. I mean, Christian has been there for so long, since the very beginning and knows this team inside out.”

While the early signs under Mekies are positive following his promotion from leading Racing Bulls, Vettel is not ready yet to hand him every bit of the credit.

"I think for this year, everything was in place,” he claimed.

“I know Laurent as well, the success, and I worked with him and he’s a really, really great person. But I think Christian left some big footsteps, not just because of all the success he’s had with the team, but also I think he was such a central part of the team. He knew what was going on and so on.”

Is Mekies the long-term answer?

For now the decision to move Mekies up appears to be an inspired one, but Vettel wants more evidence before he anoints the 48-year-old Frenchman.

"I’m not completely aware of the organisation, the structure, and especially the plan for the future. But that’s where I think it’s valid to say, let’s wait and see how it turns out.”

Verstappen is fighting an uphill battle to surpass Vettel’s Red Bull record by claiming a fifth consecutive world title. He heads to the Las Vegas Grand Prix next weekend some 49 points behind leader Lando Norris with just three race weekends remaining.

But that position still represents a massive improvement - he had been more than 100 points off the pace heading into the summer break with Mekies newly installed as team principal.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari help Hamilton as team confirm contract extension

Related