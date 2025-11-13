Max Verstappen would AXE one of McLaren drivers if he was team boss
Max Verstappen would AXE one of McLaren drivers if he was team boss
Max Verstappen has revealed what he would do if he was F1 team principal at McLaren concerning Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris’ title duel.
The four-time world champion enjoyed a brief resurgence in the F1 title fight after securing a victory at the Italian, Azerbaijan and US Grands Prix, but a miserable campaign in Brazil has put an end to his chances of a fifth drivers’ title.
While Verstappen put on a spectacular display to fight from the pit lane to third at Interlagos, he is now 49 points behind championship leader Norris who lords it over team-mate Oscar Piastri at the top of the standings.
With just three rounds remaining of the 2025 championship, Norris looks the favourite to take a maiden championship, with McLaren's mantra to 'let them race' looking entirely justified.
Papaya rules don’t wash with Verstappen
Speaking on the Pelas Pistas podcast, Verstappen offered his perspective on the two strong drivers at McLaren and suggested that if he was team principal he wouldn’t take the risk the team did this season.
“When you have the two best drivers in a team, they’re always going to get in each other’s way,” Verstappen said.
“And, in the end, even if the team is dominant, it will end up splitting up and having problems. If I were a team principal, I would never take that risk.
“Moreover, it’s an even more untenable situation when you’re fighting for the championship. And I think we’re going to see that very soon in F1, given the current scenario.”
For two drivers fighting it out for the championship, Piastri and Norris have had very few collisions, with the pair coming together at the Canadian GP where the Brit instantly held himself accountable for the collision.
An aggressive move from Norris on Piastri at the Singapore GP also drew the ire of his Aussie team-mate, but did not warrant a punishment from the stewards; and it seems being allowed to race has not impacted their championship chances with both drivers leading one-two in the standings.
READ MORE: Norris booed AGAIN at Brazilian GP
Related
Latest News
F1 champion on the 30mph buzz that feels like 200mph and anyone can try
- 21 minutes ago
What, already? Red Bull announce F1 car launch date for 2026 season
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Ferrari help Hamilton as team confirm contract extension
- 1 hour ago
Guenther Steiner says this F1 star should replace Lewis Hamilton after Ferrari flop
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen would AXE one of McLaren drivers if he was team boss
- 2 hours ago
Italian media DEFEND Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari civil war
- 3 hours ago
Most read
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- 27 october
Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
- 30 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october
F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 27 october
Ferrari make early decision on Lewis Hamilton contract extension
- 30 october
A grid penalty, starting P17, but nothing is impossible for Max Verstappen
- 7 november