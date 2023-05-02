Lauren Sneath

Tuesday 2 May 2023 22:27

The Miami Grand Prix is entering its second year on the F1 calendar and hopes are high for a mass of celebrity attendees, after stars such as Michelle Obama and Michael Jordan watched last year’s race.

The Miami race was added to the calendar for the 2022 season, joining the United States Grand Prix, which is held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

Since then, yet another American location has joined the F1 calendar as the teams head to Las Vegas in November.

And the more US races are added to the roster, the more glitz and glamour seeps into the sport. US races promise not just star-studded stands, but also popular performers – Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott and Post Malone all performed in Miami last year for the event.

But after an exciting and celebrity-packed weekend last year, will 2023 live up to our glamorous expectations?

Miami: a party town

Miami is well known for its lively atmosphere, and the F1 weekend will only intensify its party energy. Some huge musical acts have already been announced.

Stars are descending upon the city to party the weekend away. The Seminole Hard Rock will host performers Wisin y Handel and the Jonas Brothers, and Carbone Beach is yet to announce a highly anticipated line-up.

Last year, Carbone Beach was the place to be as David Beckham, Serena and Venus Williams and Derek Jeter were among its guests and acts included Wyclef Jean and Andrea Bocelli.

Iconic venue E11even will play host to a wealth of musical talent, with the line-up currently standing at: Rick Ross on May 3, DJ Snake on May 4, Deadmau5 on May 5 and Tiësto on May 7. A headline act for Saturday is yet to be announced, so stay tuned!

Influencer olympics

Spot every Miami influencer around at Ultra a few months ago? Well, get ready for a repeat, because Ultra’s Resistance brand is heading back to M2 with headliners that promise a party.

Green Velvet and Claude VonStroke will be performing, as well as Charlotte De Witte.

Everyone is wondering if mega-influencer and Miami University student Alix Earle will be in attendance at the Grand Prix once again

Earle – who recently attended Coachella, at which Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was present – attended last year's race, watching the action from a beach club set up trackside.

Real housewives of F1

Forget Beverly Hills – the Real Housewives of Miami are the group that has taken the world of reality TV by storm over recent seasons.

In the most recent series, newly single Lisa Hochstein and co-star Larsa Pippen attended the 2022 race (and all hell broke loose, but no need to go there).

Pippen, ex-wife of basketball star Scottie Pippen, has also attended other races, and the housewives are likely to be out in force for the partying this weekend.

Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen are stars of the Real Housewives of Miami

