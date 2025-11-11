Red Bull 'have made decision' on Max Verstappen's new F1 team-mate

Red Bull F1 'have made the decision' on who will be Max Verstappen's new team-mate for 2026.

The Dutchman is the only driver among the Red Bull F1 pool to have his place with the energy drink giants officially confirmed for next year, and with neither of the two full-time seats confirmed at junior team Racing Bulls, the discussion over who will line up on the grid next to him next season has been ongoing.

An initial decision deadline was expected in the aftermath of the Mexican GP, but since Verstappen has solidified his place in the championship fight, the teams have confirmed that they don't wish for the driver lineup chat to become a distraction from the Dutchman's title campaign.

Instead, the team announcements have been postponed and team principals Laurent Mekies and Alan Permane have stated that they may not publicly state who Verstappen's team-mate will be until after the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

But Sky F1 pundit Karun Chandhok believes the decision has already been made internally.

Are Red Bull going to drop Yuki Tsunoda for 2026?

Speaking on Sky Sports' F1 broadcast after Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday, Chandhok said: “I think [Isack] Hadjar has got to move to the big team that looks like it's going to happen. Looks like [Arvid] Lindblad is coming in.

“They seem to have made that decision. Now I will probably keep Liam [Lawson], because I think they need some stability in that team.

“If they're going to bring Lindblad in as a rookie they need some stability."

If the ex-F1 driver is correct, it would see F2 driver and Red Bull academy star Lindblad finally handed the promotion up to the pinnacle of motorsport, with Hadjar thrust into the dreaded second Red Bull seat after just a single year in F1.

In doing so however, this would usurp current Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda from his place in the team, and with no other full-time seats available, it is looking increasingly likely that the Japanese racer could be out of the sport for good in 2026.

Chandhok touched on this, adding: "Yuki's confidence must be down after this year, the Honda relationship is ending with that partnership.

“So they don't really owe Honda anything. It doesn't give you a Japanese driver.”

