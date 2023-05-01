Verstappen beaten, Hamilton 'creates magic' and Wolff in TV bust-up as Azerbaijan GP chaos puts lives in danger - GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Monday 1 May 2023 00:09 - Updated: 00:09

Max Verstappen was beaten by Sergio Perez after a Red Bull blunder during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

Cullen backs Hamilton to 'create magic' in Baku

Lewis Hamilton's former trainer Angela Cullen has wished him well ahead of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix by posting a tribute to the seven-time world champion's ability to "create magic".

Wolff and Schumacher in BUST-UP over Azerbaijan controversy

Toto Wolff and Ralf Schumacher were embroiled in a bust-up over Max Verstappen and George Russell's collision during the Sprint in Azerbaijan.

Lives put at risk as F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix pitlane invaded

An otherwise placid Azerbaijan Grand Prix saw chaos at its end as photographers and officials flooded the pitlane as Esteban Ocon attempted to make his only stop.

Perez can put up a more serious title challenge against Verstappen

Sergio Perez took a composed victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, proving he can compete with team-mate Max Verstappen for the 2023 F1 drivers' championship.

