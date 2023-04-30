Lauren Sneath

An otherwise placid race saw chaos at its end as photographers and the Red Bull team flooded the pitlane as Esteban Ocon attempted to make his only stop.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen completed an easy one-two for Red Bull, but the team and race photographers jumped the gun to celebrate the victory and broke FIA rules to climb the fences.

The commentators were aghast at the ‘shambles’ of the Red Bull mechanics, who seemed to not know that Esteban Ocon would need to come into the pitlane as they crowded across it.

As the pundits were wrapping up the commentary, Ted Kravitz came onto the voice-over in shock at the mechanics.

He said: “The Red Bull mechanics are starting to come out of the pit wall. Maybe they don’t realise that Esteban Ocon still needs to pit… They’re not allowed to climb the fence.”

Lead commentator David Croft responded: “This is in the regulations, Ted, that you’re not allowed to climb the fence on the pit wall.”

The commentary team were strong in their criticism of the incident, as the crowd had to jump out of the way of Ocon’s car when he came in to pit.

Kravitz shouted: “What is that about? Absolute shambles, absolute shambles.

“We could see it coming, Alpine could see it coming, what on earth is going on down there?”

Croft was similarly unimpressed, saying: “This is a total and utter shambles of organisation, and somebody should have known.”

First Melbourne, now Baku

The FIA had already clamped down on exuberant pit wall celebrations, enforcing rules before the Australian Grand Prix that meant teams could face penalties if anyone climbed the fence, making the actions of the Red Bull team all the more mystifying.

The new rules came into force after an incident in Jeddah, when Red Bull and Aston Martin team members climbed to the top of the debris fencing around the track.

