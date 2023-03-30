F1 teams warned against pitwall fence celebrations

Sam Hall

Thursday 30 March 2023 12:08

FIA race director Niels Wittich has reminded teams that it is against the rules to climb the pitwall fences in celebration as the chequered flag falls on a race.

It is not uncommon in F1 to see team personnel swarm the pit gantry to cheer a driver home as they secure a race win or a strong result.

However, ahead of the Australia Grand Prix, Wittich has detailed in his event notes that "it is forbidden to climb on pit wall debris fence at any time".

At both of the opening two races, personnel from Red Bull and Aston Martin have been spotted clambering to the top of the metalwork that separates the pit lane from the race track.

In full, Appendix H, Article 2.3.2 of the FIA International Sporting Code reads: “Organisers of races are reminded that the pitlane represents a potentially dangerous area during the running of a competition, not only because of the racing cars using it but also in view of accidents which may occur owing to cars being on the race track adjacent to it.

“Therefore, access to the pit lane should be exclusively reserved during practice and races for those persons specially authorised and having a specific job to do.

“The pitwall signalling platform should be forbidden to all except authorised officials or race team personnel, having a special pass; the presence of any person in this zone should be strictly prohibited during the start of a race, unless there is adequate protection in place, at the discretion of the race director, if appointed, or the clerk of the course.

“Team personnel are only allowed in the pitlane immediately before they are required to work on a car and must withdraw as soon as the work is complete.

“It is forbidden for personnel to climb on pitwall debris fences at any time. Any action by a team breaching this ban will be reported to the Stewards.”

Although this ruling suggests teams will be unable to celebrate from the pit wall at all, it has been reported that personnel may still be allowed to cheer home a driver from the openings in the wall through which a pit board can be displayed.

There has been no indication given on what penalty a team could expect for breaching this regulation, but it is highly likely to be financial and not a sporting sanction that would alter the outcome of the race.

