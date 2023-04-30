Dan Davis

Sunday 30 April 2023 12:50

Lewis Hamilton's former trainer Angela Cullen has wished him well ahead of Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix by posting a tribute to the seven-time world champion's ability to "create magic".

Cullen has been one of Hamilton's closest allies and friends throughout his storied F1 career, having begun working with him in 2016 as his physiotherapist and acted as a trusted confidante. However, she split from his entourage in March.

Despite now travelling the world and fulfilling her dreams of flying, she has continued to keep a close eye on Hamilton's exploits. And before the action in Baku, she took the time to dedicate an Instagram post to the Mercedes superstar.

In the inspirational message, she wrote: "The present moment. In the stillness you will create magic.

"There is so much noise in the environments we have created around us and chose to live in, [the] constant bombardment of information, from socials, phones, TVs, people around us, even our own minds with habits of overthinking and analysing are contributing to this constant chatter.

"The challenge is to be in the present moment, where nothing else exists, focus and find the quiet!

"This is where you will find your answers. This is where the magic happens. This is where dreams come true.

"Let’s go team LH."

Hamilton: "We're stuck with each other"

After the split, Hamilton revealed earlier this year that he and Cullen are "stuck with each other" and will remain a prominent part of each of their lives.

"Angela is living her life right now," Hamilton told Sky Sports.

"She's got so many ideas of things she wants to do. We message pretty much every day. We are still going to skydive together. We are always going to be in each other's lives.

"We're stuck with each other, unfortunately, or fortunately."

READ MORE: Who is Angela Cullen? Confidante and rock for F1 icon Lewis Hamilton