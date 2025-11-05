Christian Horner has become embroiled in a remarkable dispute involving his neighbours at his Oxfordshire mansion.

The former Red Bull boss who resides at the £9.2million residence has drawn ire from residents and local heritage organisations over his property developments.

Several locals have submitted objections to the application and enforcement action could see the structures being forcibly removed.

Sebastian Vettel set for rare F1 appearance at Brazilian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel is poised for a return to the F1 circus this weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo.

Vettel has long retired from F1, having last featured for Aston Martin in 2022, but is still known to make a welcome return to the paddock as a four-time world champion.

Now the former Red Bull and Ferrari star is set to take part in a fan event at Interlagos.

Former F1 supremo claims McLaren are sabotaging Oscar Piastri

Are McLaren favouring Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri?

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone continues to believe McLaren are favouring Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri in this season's title race.

Piastri held a commanding 34 point lead in the championship after the Dutch Grand Prix, but his form has since collapsed to the point Norris now leads his team-mate by a single point heading into this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Now Ecclestone has gone as far as saying Piastri has been slowed down by McLaren, pointing to where his pace in the first half of the season has disappeared to.

Why was a 12th team added to the 2027 F1 season Wikipedia page?

We are all sensible enough now to know that you can't use Wikipedia as a first source, but that doesn't stop sensible questions being raised over its latest edit.

You see, while there are 10 teams now there are due to be 11 next season when Cadillac come to town. That's also due to be the case for 2027.

Well it was until recently when a mystery 12th team appeared to be announced - but why?

George Russell reveals his first message to Toto Wolff, and how long it took him to reply

You're a young upstart racer a junior champion and you are thinking, 'just how far can I take this? What do I do next?'

If you are George Russell you bash out a letter to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hoping to get some feedback to his career.

The current Mercedes driver wasn't expecting much of a reply, but it didn't take long for Wolff to respond.

