Sebastian Vettel will greet F1 fans at this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix as he returns to the paddock for a rare appearance.

The four-time world champion retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season and while he has left racing behind, Vettel is known to return to the paddock from time-to-time.

Vettel journeyed to Saudi Arabia this year, where he organised a female only kart event Race4Women to promote more women in the region getting involved in motorsport.

The German also completed an emotional lap in Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/8 at Imola in 2024, paying tribute to the Brazilian and Roland Ratzenberger 30 years after they were tragically killed at the circuit.

Vettel returns for Brazilian GP

According to a post from the official Brazilian Grand Prix account on Instagram, Vettel is confirmed for an appearance at the F1 fanzone on Saturday in Sao Paulo, where he will be interviewed in front of fans who have gathered to watch their favourite racing drivers in action.

“Yes, that's right. Sebastian Vettel is confirmed for the Fanzone!” the account wrote on Instagram.

“Who's going to be in the stands watching the four-time Formula 1 world champion?”

The Brazilian GP won’t be Vettel’s first visit to the country this year, with the champion also launching one of his V5 projects in the Amazon in July.

During his time in the Amazon, Vettel met with the indigenous community and spent time with the Kayapo people, getting to know local villagers while also being educated on the environmental destruction taking place across the region.

In August, Vettel also took part in Rio Innovation Week as a speaker, an annual global technology conference which featured talks on topics ranging from sustainability to tech trends.

