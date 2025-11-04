Suspicions were roused on social media after an eagle-eyed F1 fan spotted a bizarre addition on the sport’s Wikipedia page for the 2027 season.

In 2026, an 11th team will enter F1 as Cadillac becomes a full sporting entity with their driver lineup up of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas.

Cadillac’s journey may also serve as inspiration to other F1 wannabees, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem opening up about his desire to see a 12th team in the sport, and has eyed up an entry from China.

It appears however, someone may have taken this 12th team business a little too seriously, as one social media user discovered someone had entered one for the 2027 season on Wikipedia.

Under the United Arab Emirates flag, the name SKM Racing Caterham had been added, with the addition puzzling people on social media. It is important to note that anyone can edit a Wikipedia page, so it is likely the 12th addition means nothing and has since been deleted.

However, SKM Racing Caterham is no accidental collision of words, and instead a reference to a report concerning the legendary marque.

Who are SKM Racing Caterham and why have they been linked to F1?

The Caterham brand competed in F1 from 2012 until 2014, the year they went into administration, and the team’s assets were sold at auction in 2015 when the team officially folded.

However, 24-year-old Kuwaiti entrepreneur Saad Kassis-Mohamed, owner of SKM Capital, has announced his intention to revive Caterham as SKM Racing for a 2027 F1 entry.

Speaking to Sportstar, he explained: “F1 now operates with clearer financial guardrails and stable technical frameworks, making the category investable. We like the intersection of elite engineering, a global platform, and predictable cost governance.

“Caterham has strong recall and no current grid presence. A brand licence shortens the marketing ramp without reviving the defunct corporate entity or its liabilities.”

Cadillac’s entry onto the F1 grid will have likely inspired this effort, but the American team still ran into several stumbling blocks on their path to the sport.

Michael Andretti’s initial attempts to break into F1 were blocked by Formula One Management, who claimed ‘the presence of an 11th team would not, on its own, provide value to the Championship’, despite Andretti’s approval from governing body the FIA.

Furthermore, the remaining 11 F1 teams on the grid would have something to say on the introduction of a 12th team, with some team principals reluctant to welcome Cadillac until compensation was confirmed for existing teams for dilution in prize money earnings.

Similar concessions may have to once again be made, if the remaining 11 teams were to welcome a 12th team on the grid.

“We respect the thresholds set by FIA/ F1. Our plan involves two options: a change of control transaction in an existing entrant or applying in the next FIA process as a compact, well-funded customer team with long-term PU supply,” Kassis-Mohammed added.

Whether a fan was inspired by Saad Kassis-Mohammed’s intention to revive the Caterham team and wanted to see how it look on Wikipedia, remains to be seen but it is best to not draw any conclusions from this edit.

The 12th team on Wikipedia has since been deleted and the FIA, F1 nor Kassis-Mohammed have reported any further intentions on a bid for SKM Racing to join the sport.

