Lando Norris can boast a rather unique F1 achievement in 2025 at the Brazilian Grand Prix, but it is also based on the performance of a rival driver.

After a spectacular win at the Mexican GP, Norris enters the 21st round of the F1 season in the lead of the drivers’ championship for the first time since Saudi Arabia.

Now, as F1 heads to Sao Paulo, Norris has the chance of adding another accolade to his name. Following the Brit’s stunning win at Silverstone in July, he remains the only driver on the 2025 grid to win their home race.

Both Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen missed out on a victory at the Australian and Dutch Grands Prix, and with Brazil the only remaining country on the calendar represented by a driver on the grid, there is also only one chance remaining for a driver to win their home race in 2025.

Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto hails from Brazil and if he doesn’t win at Interlagos, which is highly probable, then Norris will be the only driver on the 2025 F1 grid to win their home race this season.

With Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi only remaining after Brazil, there is no further chance for a driver to contest for a home race victory.

Crucial Brazilian GP weekend faces title rivals

With the sprint returning at the Brazilian GP, a further eight points are on offer for the winner of the sprint race, meaning a maximum of 33 points can be awarded to the victor of both events.

Even if both McLarens DNF in the sprint and the grand prix, Verstappen will not be able to regain the championship lead in Brazil, but would move to within three points of Norris at the top of the standings.

A double McLaren DNF is highly unlikely however, which means a win in Brazil is absolutely crucial for Verstappen to remain close to his rivals in championship contention.

There isn’t a better place to achieve this than Brazil, with Verstappen himself embracing challenging conditions in 2024 to rocket from P17 on the grid to claim one of the best race wins in his F1 career.

