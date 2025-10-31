Lewis Hamilton admits concerns over ‘cultural differences’ at Ferrari

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has been 'worried' in the past about 'cultural differences' at Ferrari.

The 40-year-old teamed up with the most successful team on the F1 grid back in January, following 12 seasons at Mercedes.

With Mercedes, Hamilton claimed six of his seven world championship titles and built up good relationships with the likes of team principal Toto Wolff and race engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington.

And after a rough start to life at Ferrari, there are signs that Hamilton has settled in at the Maranello-based outfit, and is beginning to build up good relationships with his new team, something he's going to need if he is going to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world title with the squad.

Hamilton has claimed 37 points in the last five race weekends, despite three of those weekends being hampered by penalties, and he is now looking to claim a first grand prix podium with the team before the 2025 season is done.

Speaking to the Ferrari magazine, Hamilton has revealed that he is feeling more at home now, as well as opening up on past concerns he had about 'cultural differences' at Ferrari.

"It’s so special here, red is one of my favourite colours," Hamilton said. "Ferrari is about history, the badge and what it symbolises. The cars are masterpieces. It’s the language, the culture, the food. It’s in how Italians express passion for everything.

"Over the years, different cultures have got involved and they’ve pulled in people from all walks of life, but at its core Ferrari is Italian. I never thought I’d get a role here. I worried about the cultural differences, to be honest, but then you get here and everyone is clearly very open minded.

"Ultimately, it’s human to human. When you create bridges, all the other stuff falls away."

Hamilton's high hopes for 2026

With new regulations sweeping into the sport in 2026, Hamilton will be excited to drive a new generation of F1 car, having really struggled in the ground effect era since the last regulations overhaul in 2022.

Hamilton has only won two races since the start of that season, despite having won 103 between 2007 and 2021.

On top of his personal hope that the new cars will be better suited to his talents, Hamilton will also be hoping that Ferrari can make a jump on their competitors when the new regulations hit in 2026, with their 2025 car clearly not up to scratch with the McLaren.

Hamilton was brought in by Ferrari to try and win them their first championship of any kind since 2008, and both team and driver are now trying to build to that outcome for the second year of his Ferrari contract as his future beyond that remains uncertain.

