Lando Norris names the F1 gadget he will not use
Lando Norris has revealed that he deliberately doesn't take advantage of a nifty feature in the cockpit of his McLaren.
One of the display options on drivers' steering wheels can show them where their lap time sits compared to previous attempts – much like the graphic shown on TV broadcasts during qualifying hot laps, but updated in real time.
However, the Brit revealed this weekend after a dominant pole position lap in Mexico City that he switched that feature off after the Monaco Grand Prix back in May, and hasn't used it again since.
Norris revealed that he finds himself fixating on the current status of his lap rather than driving the lap itself when he's being fed the data, and that he's able to apply himself better then the feature is switched off.
Norris gets 'pleasant surprise' after good laps
Speaking to the media in the midst of his dominant weekend in Mexico, he revealed: “I’ve not had it since Monaco. I’ve never used the delta since in qualifying. So I don’t know. Who knows if it would have helped me or made me worse?
“I think the thing when I don’t have it is I push no matter what – no matter how the start of the lap was, no matter how any corner was.
“I guess it’s because you have no reference of the overall lap time, you just always try and maximise every corner to the maximum.
“Otherwise, sometimes I just stare at it too much and that’s never the best thing. It’s just nice because normally when it goes well, it’s a pleasant surprise to see the lap time pop up when it’s as good as this one.”
Norris now sits atop the championship standings for the first time since the Bahrain Grand Prix all the way back in mid-April, a single point ahead of team-mate and title rival Oscar Piastri.
