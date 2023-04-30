F1 Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 start time, schedule and TV channel
F1 today (Sunday) provides a spectacular treat for TV fans with the start time for the eagerly-awaited 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit approaching fast.
For once we do not have a Red Bull on pole after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc surprised just about everybody with a blistering lap to claim P1 on Friday.
Leclerc of course will have company right from the start with those Red Bulls right behind him in the shape of world champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will start from P5.
We are now just hours away from lights out so here is all the detail you need if you are watching the big race, wherever you are in the world.
What time does the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix start today?
Here is the start time for Baku today (Sunday), wherever you are in the world:
Local time (Baku): 3pm Sunday
UK (BST): 12pm Sunday
Central Europe (CET): 1pm Sunday
US (Eastern Standard Time): 7am Sunday
US (Central Standard Time): 6am Sunday
US (Pacific Standard Time): 4am Sunday
South Africa: 1pm Sunday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 9pm Sunday
How to watch the race on TV or live stream
These are the broadcasters with rights for today’s big F1 race in Azerbaijan. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:
UK: Sky Sports F1
US: ESPN
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Germany: Sky Sport F1
France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport
Spain: DAZN F1
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
