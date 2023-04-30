Graham Shaw

Sunday 30 April 2023 07:57 - Updated: 09:15

F1 today (Sunday) provides a spectacular treat for TV fans with the start time for the eagerly-awaited 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit approaching fast.

For once we do not have a Red Bull on pole after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc surprised just about everybody with a blistering lap to claim P1 on Friday.

Leclerc of course will have company right from the start with those Red Bulls right behind him in the shape of world champion Max Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will start from P5.

We are now just hours away from lights out so here is all the detail you need if you are watching the big race, wherever you are in the world.

READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators

What time does the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix start today?

Here is the start time for Baku today (Sunday), wherever you are in the world:

Local time (Baku): 3pm Sunday

UK (BST): 12pm Sunday

Central Europe (CET): 1pm Sunday

US (Eastern Standard Time): 7am Sunday

US (Central Standard Time): 6am Sunday

US (Pacific Standard Time): 4am Sunday

South Africa: 1pm Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 9pm Sunday

How to watch the race on TV or live stream

These are the broadcasters with rights for today’s big F1 race in Azerbaijan. Check your local listings for times and more detailed information:

UK: Sky Sports F1

US: ESPN

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Germany: Sky Sport F1

France: Canal+, Canal+ Sport

Spain: DAZN F1

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: TV Bandeirantes, BandSports

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?