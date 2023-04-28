close global

F1 Results Today: Qualifying times at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 News

Charles Leclerc took a shock pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday afternoon, beating Max Verstappen to the top spot with a stunning final lap to make it three pole positions in a row in Baku

The big shock of the first two rounds of qualifying was George Russell's failure to make it into Q3, missing out by just four thousandths of a second to his team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Saturday's running will be entirely self-contained, with an early 'Sprint Shootout' setting the places for the afternoon's Sprint event, which will award a small smattering of points.

Here are the timesheets from Friday afternoon in Baku:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying results

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:40.203

2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.188

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.292

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.813

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.974

6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.050

7. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.078

8. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - + 1.378

9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.408

10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.408

11. George Russell [Mercedes]

12. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]

13. Alex Albon [Williams]

14. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo]

15. Logan Sergeant [Williams]

16. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]

17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

19. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]

20. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri]

Is there Formula 1 today?

Qualifying for Saturday's Sprint will kick off in the early afternoon on Saturday local time.

The session will start at 12:30 local time - 09:30 UK, 10:30 CET, 04:30 Eastern Time, 01:30 Pacific Time.

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.

