F1 Results Today: Qualifying times at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc took a shock pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday afternoon, beating Max Verstappen to the top spot with a stunning final lap to make it three pole positions in a row in Baku
The big shock of the first two rounds of qualifying was George Russell's failure to make it into Q3, missing out by just four thousandths of a second to his team-mate Lewis Hamilton.
Saturday's running will be entirely self-contained, with an early 'Sprint Shootout' setting the places for the afternoon's Sprint event, which will award a small smattering of points.
Here are the timesheets from Friday afternoon in Baku:
Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying results
1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:40.203
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.188
3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.292
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.813
5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.974
6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.050
7. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +1.078
8. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - + 1.378
9. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.408
10. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1.408
11. George Russell [Mercedes]
12. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
13. Alex Albon [Williams]
14. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo]
15. Logan Sergeant [Williams]
16. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]
17. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
18. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
19. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
20. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri]
Qualifying for Saturday's Sprint will kick off in the early afternoon on Saturday local time.
The session will start at 12:30 local time - 09:30 UK, 10:30 CET, 04:30 Eastern Time, 01:30 Pacific Time.
