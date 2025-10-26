Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso has once again been spotted taking umbrage with the actions of seven-time champion, Lewis Hamilton.

The duo have a storied rivalry in F1 that began from Hamilton's very first season in the sport, when he burst onto the scene as not just a talented rookie, but a title contender in his debut campaign.

The Brit didn't manage to take home the drivers' title until the following year, but he finished just one point behind 2007 champion Kimi Raikkonen in his rookie season, as did his McLaren team-mate Alonso.

Fast forward to 2025 and the duo are the most experienced racers on the grid, and at the age of 40 and 44, fans should relish their on-track battles whenever they arise!

Alonso applauds Hamilton in sarcastic Mexican GP gesture

Though Alonso and Hamilton may no longer be fighting it out for championships, it certainly cannot be said that their racing rivalry has vanished.

Even in practice sessions it is clear that Hamilton is still capable of rubbing the Spaniard up the wrong way, with a video from FP2 at the 2025 Mexican GP showing a hilarious response from Alonso to a move by Hamilton.

An onboard from Alonso's Aston Martin in Friday's second practice session showed him clapping to Hamilton after he got impeded on his lap, sarcastically approving of the Brit's track position.

In his fury, Alonso appeared to almost weave into Hamilton, but quickly regained control of the wheel with both hands having removed them to deliver the round of applause.

The gesture comes just weeks after the Aston Martin star took to team radio to launch an x-rated tirade at Hamilton, who suffered a brake failure at the Singapore GP, meaning he struggled to remain in the confines of the track.

Alonso watched on desperately as he attempted to catch Hamilton in the closing stages of the race, saying over team radio: "Oh, f*****g hell, man. I cannot believe it. Yeah, he knew it. I cannot f*****g believe it, I cannot f*****g believe it. I mean, I cannot f*****g believe it. I cannot f*****g believe it."

Hamilton was handed a five-place grid penalty after the race but had the last laugh by taking to social media to mock Alonso's rant, subtly likening him to British sitcom character Victor Meldrew, from One Foot in the Grave, whose iconic catchphrase was of course: "I don't believe it!"

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull told to 'grow up' as Norris BOOED after humiliating rivals at Mexican GP

READ MORE: McLaren F1 driver taken to medical centre at Mexican GP

Related