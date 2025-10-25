Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Mexican Grand Prix FREE
Here's how you can watch the F1 highlights of the 2025 Mexican Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.
F1 returns to Mexico City as the championship continues its tour of the Americas, and the championship race is heating up.
Max Verstappen's commanding win in Austin took a massive chunk out of Oscar Piastri's championship lead, with 40 points now separating the four-time world champion and the McLaren star.
Lando Norris edged even closer to his team-mate in the standings, and 14 points divides the in-form Brit from the lead.
This weekend the F1 grid will race at high altitude around the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, a circuit where Verstappen has secured a staggering five wins across his career.
Here is how you can watch all the competitive sessions from the Mexican GP for free, in what is set to be an exciting weekend of F1 action!
What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Mexican Grand Prix?
For UK viewers, please note the clocks will change on Sunday, 26 October, going back an hour at 2am, as the time zone switches from BST to GMT.
This means that Saturday's qualifying highlights will air on Channel 4 on Sunday, 26 October at 1:55am (BST) and finish at 1:45am (GMT). A repeat will then be shown at 9am (GMT) on Sunday.
Highlights from the main race will be shown on Monday 27 October at 12:30am (GMT), where another highlight will be aired at the more sociable time of 9:40am.
If you miss any of the running from the weekend in Mexico, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.
Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.
It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.
