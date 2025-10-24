Martin Brundle fears Sky F1 gridwalk could 'finish career'

F1 broadcasting legend Martin Brundle has said that he fears his gridwalk segment could one day 'finish' his career.

Brundle raced in F1 himself between 1984-1996, claiming nine podiums in that time. It was only one year later that his gridwalk segment would be seen for the first time, live on air at the 1997 British Grand Prix.

The now 66-year-old has worked with ITV, BBC and Sky Sports F1 during his broadcasting career, and has been a staple of Sky Sports F1's coverage since they gained rights to the sport back in 2012.

While taking a few race weekends off nowadays due to the historic length of the 24-race calendar, Brundle's gridwalks are still a fan favourite during Sky's coverage of F1 race weekends.

Last week at the United States Grand Prix, Brundle took on a co-host for part of his gridwalk, with Hollywood actor Glen Powell joining the Brit to talk about the Circuit of the Americas and F1's influence in the US.

In the segment, Brundle explained to Powell what the gridwalk entails, and the fear that it provokes in him during race weekends.

"So, this is the grid walk," Brundle said live on Sky Sports. "It’s car-crash television. It’s one take and one take only.

"It’s going to finish my career one day because I’ll make myself look really silly."

Brundle's most awkward moments

While Brundle does occasionally make himself look a bit 'silly', it's these moments that endears him with F1 fans the most.

For example, at the Singapore GP when the former racing driver mistook Lewis Capaldi's brother for Lewis Capaldi, or back in 2022 when he got his NBA and NFL mixed up, believing Paolo Banchero to be Patrick Mahomes.

Or how about when Brundle was - in his own words - 'biffed out of the way by a man mountain', that man mountain being Meghan Thee Stallion's bodyguard after the music sensation had blanked poor old Martin.

It's these moments that make us love the broadcasting legend even move, and long may his career and grid walk segments continue!

