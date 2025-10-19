'It's F1 for dummies!' Fans slam new Martin Brundle grid walk format

A new take on Martin Brundle’s F1 grid walk did not go down well with fans on social media at the US Grand Prix.

The F1 legend first started this feature at the 1997 British Grand Prix, which has since snowballed into a delightfully awkward yet chaotic segment, with some celebrity interviews gaining icon status and others…not so much.

For the US GP, Sky Sports and Brundle attempted a different take on the grid walk, where the broadcaster was joined by actor and Austin native Glen Powell, who was also promoting his new movie The Running Man.

Rather than the customary grid walk, Brundle walked around the grid attempting to educate Powell on the team’s preparations ahead of the race, and fans on social media were quick to remark on their lack of chemistry.

F1 fans not happy with Brundle and Powell grid walk duo

One fan on social media doubted the value that Powell brought to the grid walk and wrote on X: “Why have we got Glen Powell with Martin, doing the grid walk? This sounds like a Formula 1 for Dummies version.”

“F1 grid walk is s***. Just keep celebrities at arms length please,” another added.

Some called out Powell’s lack of knowledge about F1, and posted: “Brundle’s new grid walk... this idea would be good if it was with someone who actually understands the sport!”

A fourth fan shared the Sean Dyche ‘Utter Woke Nonsense’ meme, alongside the caption: “A guest for Brundle’s grid walk.”

“So the F1 grid walk is just a promo for The Running Man? Can we not,” a fifth fan stated.

Powell and Brundle eventually parted midway through the grid walk, but even the Sky Sports legend couldn’t navigate the chaos of the Austin grid and deliver any iconic moments.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen given Red Bull scare as F1 star given FIA summons

READ MORE: Kravitz reveals what Norris's McLaren penalty could be after Red Bull enquiry

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen US Grand Prix blitz leaves McLaren panicking

READ MORE: Ferrari release curious statement after Horner links

Related