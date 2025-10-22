Daniel Ricciardo admits why F1 life was a pain in the neck

Former Red Bull star Daniel Ricciardo has revealed the one F1 commitment he hated sticking to before retiring from the sport.

The now 36-year-old was dropped by Red Bull's junior F1 team Racing Bulls following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, and ever since, has maintained a relatively low profile.

Ricciardo was once a fan favourite but after his premature exit from the sport, his supporters were starved of his charm and wit across the race weekends of the final rounds of last season and beyond.

After being replaced by Liam Lawson, Ricciardo turned his focus to building his brand away from the sport, instead putting time and dedication into brand deals and promoting his clothing line, Enchante.

At the start of this month, he revealed the first bit of motoring news fans had heard since his F1 exit, confirming that he had taken up the position of Global Ford Racing Ambassador.

In this same announcement however, Ricciardo finally confirmed what his loyal supporters had prayed they would never hear - that he had officially retired from motorsport.

Ricciardo: 'If I drove now I wouldn't last one lap'

The eight-time grand prix winner announced to the world that his racing days were 'behind him' when he confirmed his new role with Ford, a message that he has continued to stick by during another October 'appearance'.

During last weekend's US Grand Prix, the Aussie racer was joined by his fellow countrymen, motocross racers Hunter and Jett Lawrence, with the trio treating fans to live commentary throughout Sunday's race.

In a group chat powered by WhatsApp and OffBall, fans were able to hear Ricciardo's live takes on the F1 action, where he provided unique insight thanks to his experience of racing at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

During the opening stages of the 56-lap race, Ricciardo explained to fans just how hard on the body a track like COTA is, especially when you have to fight hard off the line and tackle the infamously tricky turn one after lights out.

Hunter Lawrence pointed out how 'menacing' the S bends in the first part of the lap looked on the tyres, to which Ricciardo responded: "And the neck!! It's so intense that first sector."

The former Red Bull star continued, revealing that he was grateful he no longer had to commit to training his neck after retiring from F1.

"My neck ain't so strong anymore haha. No more neck training thank the lord haha I hated that part.

"If I drove now I wouldn't last one lap. That's how much you need to keep up the neck strength. It's such a wild muscle to build."

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton to miss Mexican GP session as star slams ‘silly’ FIA rule

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix

READ MORE: F1 debut confirmed as Lance Stroll sits out for Aston Martin at Mexican GP

READ MORE: McLaren 'nervous' as Piastri and Norris ‘problem’ arises

Related