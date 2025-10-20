F1 fans disappointed after Daniel Ricciardo DNF at US Grand Prix

Former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo left a large portion of fans disappointed after an early exit during this weekend's United States Grand Prix.

The Aussie racer has remained a firm fan favourite despite his exit from the sport midway through the 2024 season, but has now officially retired from F1 and is now a global racing ambassador for Ford.

Ricciardo was replaced by Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls following last year's Singapore GP, and over one year on from what became his final race in the sport, the former Red Bull star delighted fans with a unique experience during Sunday's US GP.

Having stepped away from racing for now, Ricciardo made an unusual comeback to the F1 circus this weekend with an interactive groupchat presented by WhatsApp and OffBall, a platform that allows fans to connect with their sporting idols.

The Chat x US Grand Prix featured Ricciardo and Australian motocross racers Hunter and Jett Lawrence, with the trio able to send messages and voice notes directly to the chat full of fans, providing hilarious quips, live commentary and driver insight into the track and its challenges during the race.

Examples included him mocking Ferrari with a Plan B joke - one greeted with laughing emojis by fans.

But after pleasing fans for 30 laps, Ricciardo called it a day and ended the live commentary with half of the race still to go, leaving fans to flood his farewell voice note with emojis that made their devastation clear.

The eight-time grand prix winner did receive an outpouring of gratitude and love from fans as he called time on the WhatsApp chat however, with heart emojis and thankful messages flying in as well.

Ricciardo in early exit at US GP fan experience

Ricciardo left fans wanting more after the unique experience, where he admitted he wouldn't have what it takes now to compete in F1 due to his lack of neck training.

The Aussie also used the opportunity to share his adoration for former team-mate Max Verstappen, who went on to win the US GP, writing: "Max is ridiculous. Kids so good. Yes I'm stating the obvious I know."

In Ricciardo’s final groupchat voice note from the WhatsApp US GP chat, the ex-F1 star said: “Alright boys, I am going to wrap this one up. It’s really hard trying to focus on the race and then talk to the fellas but I’m going to grab some popcorn and see what happens. I think it’ll be interesting what the pit stops get going but it’s definitely going to be a one stop because they’ve gone pretty well on one set of tyres.

“But anyways, bloody good to chat to you, it’s nice to rekindle with a few Aussies over in the states and also for everyone listening, these two brothers [Hunter and Jett Lawrence] just won the MX of nations which is like the World Cup of their sport of motocross and second year in a row so doing Australia very proud so just want to send a little bit of my Aussie love to the boys and give them the credit they deserve."

After closing out the chat with congratulations for his fellow Aussie athletes, Ricciardo issued his expectations for the remainder of the race, weighing in on the tight title battle.

“We’ve got half the race left, looking forward to it. Max is really keeping this championship even more exciting than it already was with Oscar and Lando, so the popcorn will continue.”

The 36-year-old then signed off, saying: “Enjoy the rest of your day everyone and the race,” delivering a final message to fans of: “GI GI GI EH EH EH EH” with some smiley selfies to match.

