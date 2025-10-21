Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari proud with US Grand Prix promotion

Lewis Hamilton and F1 team-mate Charles Leclerc enjoyed a much more positive weekend at the United States Grand Prix, giving Ferrari fans something to feel proud about.

The 2025 season has been miserable for both Hamilton and Leclerc, with Ferrari unable to extract maximum performance out of their car due to ride height concerns and poor strategic execution during race weekends.

Ferrari have turned off the tap for any potential upgrades in 2025 as they switch their focus to the 2026 car, which explains why they have fallen behind rivals Red Bull, who are continuing to develop their current challenger.

Austin marked a turnaround for Ferrari however, with both Leclerc and Hamilton finishing third and fourth respectively, giving their fans something to celebrate after the race on Sunday.

Ferrari improve at US GP

The Italian media also looked favourably on Hamilton and Leclerc, with the pair and Ferrari usually receiving low rankings from La Gazzetta dello Sport's post-grand prix ‘report cards.’

In the past three races, Hamilton and Leclerc have received low ratings, both given a six in Singapore and an even lower five in Baku.

However, their result in Austin saw the pair promoted up in La Gazzetta’s rankings with a mark of eight for Leclerc and seven and a half for Hamilton.

Rather than their usual commiserations with the two Ferrari drivers, both Hamilton and Leclerc were given a positive appraisal by Italian media.

"A proud race," Gazzetta commented. "He showed Ferrari fans a red car fighting against the best. He kept Norris in the tank for as long as he could. Not bad these days.

They added for Hamilton: "The same applies as for Leclerc. His teammate's strategy proved more favourable, but he fought back and held off Piastri's McLaren and Russell's Mercedes. Consistent."

