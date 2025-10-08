Max Verstappen’s chance at a F1 world title in 2026 are at risk despite Red Bull’s huge gains since the summer break.

The Dutchman had given up hope of another race win in 2025, but surged to victory at the Italian and Azerbaijan Grands Prix in a dominant return to form for Red Bull.

Nevertheless, Red Bull’s improved performance has been a consequence of several upgrades, including a new floor upgrade in Monza, which was then followed by a new front wing in Singapore.

With a fifth world title still a long-shot in 2025, Verstappen remains 63 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri in the standings, Red Bull could compromise their chance at the 2026 title for gains this year.

Should Red Bull aim their focus on 2026?

Speaking to the media, team principal Laurent Mekies admitted that pushing this year could hurt their preparations for the rule changes in 2026.

"It was and it is very important that we get to understand if the [current] project has more performance," said Mekies.

"It's important we get to the bottom of it, because we will elaborate next year's project, even if next year's regulations are completely different, with the same tools and methodology.

"And it's very important that we validate with this year's car how we are looking at the data is correct, how we are developing the car is correct, [what it is] that produced that level of development, that will give us confidence in the winter for next year's car.

"Of course it comes at a cost undoubtedly for the '26 project but we feel it's the right trade-off for us, without judging what the other guys are doing."

Not only do Red Bull have an entirely new car to design for 2026, but they will also develop their own power units with Ford as they part ways with Honda.

Despite these concerns, chief engineer at Red Bull Paul Monaghan confirmed to Autosport that Red Bull had enough capacity to develop their new floor and front wing without sacrificing development in 2026.

However, all of this progress will be for naught if Red Bull tumble below their rivals in 2026, which leads to bigger questions over the future of their star driver Verstappen and his chances of a title.

With the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin still interested in the four-time world champion, Red Bull are not only in danger of sacrificing the title in 2026, but also losing the central figure holding their team together.

