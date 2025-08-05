Max Verstappen claims he won't win another race in 2025

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has said that he will not win another race for the remainder of 2025.

Verstappen has dominated the sport in recent seasons, winning four world championships consecutively; however, that trend looks as though it will come to an end in 2025.

McLaren stars Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are now 97 and 88 points ahead of the Dutchman in the drivers' standings, with McLaren's car clearly the class of the field in the sport at present.

Despite that, Verstappen has been able to win grands prix in Japan and Imola this year, but he doesn't believe he will taste success again.

After a torrid race weekend in which he qualified eighth and finished ninth at the Hungarian Grand Prix, when asked whether he could still win another race this year, Verstappen told Dutch media: "No, not the way things are going right now. That’s just the way it is. It’s clear."

Laurent Mekies more optimistic than Verstappen

Following a poor season filled with disappointing results - particularly for number two driver Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull opted to replace long-serving team principal Christian Horner last month, with Laurent Mekies instead coming in to take over the role.

When asked about Verstappen's comments, Mekies was much more upbeat about the remainder of the Milton Keynes outfit's season, stating: "It was a tough weekend, I don't think what you see this weekend represents where the car is at.

"We accept the fact that we are probably not very strong on tracks like here, but what we have seen today was outstanding.

"So, if you look, no question McLaren are faster, but look at Spa, Max was able to fight certainly on Saturday and surprise everyone in the sprint. So, let's see.

"The season is still very long. Even if car development is going to heavily slow down or is pretty much going to be minimum from now on, we still have a lot of things we can learn, as this weekend showed.

"And through that, as difficult and as uncomfortable as it is, fundamentally you learn through these sorts of weekends. So better to have them early on. We will learn and if we are able to extract a bit more of the car, thanks to weekends like today, then hopefully we can put up a better fight."

