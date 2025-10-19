close global

F1 2025 US Grand Prix Race starting grid with penalties applied

F1 2025 US Grand Prix Race starting grid with penalties applied

Chris Deeley
The main race of this weekend's United States Grand Prix gets underway TODAY (Sunday, October 19), as the championship battle heats up.

It looked for a long time that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri would be in a two-horse race for the drivers' title, but Max Verstappen has come roaring back into view with a run of great results after the summer break.

The reigning champion is looking for his third win in four grands prix after taking a dominant pole on Saturday, with the McLaren pair winless since Piastri took the Dutch Grand Prix back in August.

The Australian, who leads the championship, will start just sixth after failing to recover his qualifying pace after a dramatic crash in the sprint race, while Norris recovered somewhat better to put himself on the front row alongside Verstappen.

There is one penalty to note, with Lance Stroll dropping from 18th to the back of the grid after picking up a five-place penalty for causing a collision with Esteban Ocon in the sprint race.

Here is the starting grid for the US GP on Sunday.

F1 2025 United States Grand Prix starting grid

Position Driver Team
1Max VerstappenRed Bull
2Lando NorrisMcLaren
3Charles LeclercFerrari
4George RussellMercedes
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes
8Ollie BearmanHaas
9Carlos SainzWilliams
10Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
11Nico HulkenbergSauber
12Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
13Yuki TsunodaRed Bull
14Pierre GaslyAlpine
15Franco ColapintoAlpine
16Gabriel BortoletoSauber
17Esteban OconHaas
18Alex AlbonWilliams
19Isack HadjarRacing Bulls
20Lance Stroll*Aston Martin

*Lance Stroll dropped from 18th to 20th and last thanks to a five-place penalty for causing a collision in the earlier sprint race.

What time is the F1 race on today?

Lights out for the race will come today (Sunday, October 19, 2025) at 2:00pm local time (CDT), or 8pm BST.

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

United States Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, October 19 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CDT)2pm Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST)9pm Sunday
United States (EDT)3pm Sunday
United States (PDT)12pm Sunday
Australia (AEDT)6am Monday
Australia (AWST)3am Monday
Australia (ACDT)5:30am Monday
Mexico (CST)1pm Sunday
Japan (JST)4am Monday
South Africa (SAST)9pm Sunday
Egypt (EEST)9pm Sunday
China (CST)3am Monday
India (IST)12:30am Monday
Brazil (BRT)4pm Sunday
Singapore (SGT)3am Monday
Saudi Arabia (AST)10pm Sunday
Turkey (EEST)10pm Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)11pm Sunday

