F1 2025 US Grand Prix Race starting grid with penalties applied

The main race of this weekend's United States Grand Prix gets underway TODAY (Sunday, October 19), as the championship battle heats up.

It looked for a long time that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri would be in a two-horse race for the drivers' title, but Max Verstappen has come roaring back into view with a run of great results after the summer break.

The reigning champion is looking for his third win in four grands prix after taking a dominant pole on Saturday, with the McLaren pair winless since Piastri took the Dutch Grand Prix back in August.

The Australian, who leads the championship, will start just sixth after failing to recover his qualifying pace after a dramatic crash in the sprint race, while Norris recovered somewhat better to put himself on the front row alongside Verstappen.

There is one penalty to note, with Lance Stroll dropping from 18th to the back of the grid after picking up a five-place penalty for causing a collision with Esteban Ocon in the sprint race.

Here is the starting grid for the US GP on Sunday.

F1 2025 United States Grand Prix starting grid

*Lance Stroll dropped from 18th to 20th and last thanks to a five-place penalty for causing a collision in the earlier sprint race.

What time is the F1 race on today?

Lights out for the race will come today (Sunday, October 19, 2025) at 2:00pm local time (CDT), or 8pm BST.

Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:

United States Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Race - Sunday, October 19 2025

Location Time Local time (CDT) 2pm Sunday British Summer Time (BST) 8pm Sunday Central European Time (CEST) 9pm Sunday United States (EDT) 3pm Sunday United States (PDT) 12pm Sunday Australia (AEDT) 6am Monday Australia (AWST) 3am Monday Australia (ACDT) 5:30am Monday Mexico (CST) 1pm Sunday Japan (JST) 4am Monday South Africa (SAST) 9pm Sunday Egypt (EEST) 9pm Sunday China (CST) 3am Monday India (IST) 12:30am Monday Brazil (BRT) 4pm Sunday Singapore (SGT) 3am Monday Saudi Arabia (AST) 10pm Sunday Turkey (EEST) 10pm Sunday United Arab Emirates (GST) 11pm Sunday

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen given Red Bull scare as F1 star given FIA summons

READ MORE: DOUBLE McLaren retirement after first corner crash at US GP

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Verstappen survives MAJOR Red Bull blunder as McLaren struggle

READ MORE: Christian Horner tipped to launch Aston Martin F1 takeover

Related