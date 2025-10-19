F1 2025 US Grand Prix Race starting grid with penalties applied
The main race of this weekend's United States Grand Prix gets underway TODAY (Sunday, October 19), as the championship battle heats up.
It looked for a long time that Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri would be in a two-horse race for the drivers' title, but Max Verstappen has come roaring back into view with a run of great results after the summer break.
The reigning champion is looking for his third win in four grands prix after taking a dominant pole on Saturday, with the McLaren pair winless since Piastri took the Dutch Grand Prix back in August.
The Australian, who leads the championship, will start just sixth after failing to recover his qualifying pace after a dramatic crash in the sprint race, while Norris recovered somewhat better to put himself on the front row alongside Verstappen.
There is one penalty to note, with Lance Stroll dropping from 18th to the back of the grid after picking up a five-place penalty for causing a collision with Esteban Ocon in the sprint race.
Here is the starting grid for the US GP on Sunday.
F1 2025 United States Grand Prix starting grid
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|8
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|10
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|18
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|19
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|20
|Lance Stroll*
|Aston Martin
*Lance Stroll dropped from 18th to 20th and last thanks to a five-place penalty for causing a collision in the earlier sprint race.
What time is the F1 race on today?
Lights out for the race will come today (Sunday, October 19, 2025) at 2:00pm local time (CDT), or 8pm BST.
Find the race start times converted to your local time zone below:
United States Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Race - Sunday, October 19 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CDT)
|2pm Sunday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|8pm Sunday
|Central European Time (CEST)
|9pm Sunday
|United States (EDT)
|3pm Sunday
|United States (PDT)
|12pm Sunday
|Australia (AEDT)
|6am Monday
|Australia (AWST)
|3am Monday
|Australia (ACDT)
|5:30am Monday
|Mexico (CST)
|1pm Sunday
|Japan (JST)
|4am Monday
|South Africa (SAST)
|9pm Sunday
|Egypt (EEST)
|9pm Sunday
|China (CST)
|3am Monday
|India (IST)
|12:30am Monday
|Brazil (BRT)
|4pm Sunday
|Singapore (SGT)
|3am Monday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|10pm Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|10pm Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|11pm Sunday
