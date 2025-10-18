Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 United States Grand Prix FREE

Here's how you can watch the F1 highlights of the 2025 United States Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.

F1 heads to Austin and the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for the second of three US-based races this season.

Following Miami in May and Las Vegas coming up next month, the three US race weekends could prove to be crucial in the 2025 championship battle, with 33 points up for grabs this weekend due to it being a sprint weekend.

As things stand, Oscar Piastri leads his McLaren team-mate by 22 points in the drivers' championship, while Max Verstappen is 63 points behind Piastri and knows that sprint race wins as well as grand prix victories are going to be needed in the final six rounds of the season for him to have any chance of winning the title.

Here is how you can watch all the competitive sessions from the United States GP for free, in what is set to be an exciting weekend of F1 action at COTA!

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the United States Grand Prix?

Channel 4 will have three highlights packages on free-to-air TV this weekend, including two that will be aired twice!

With Friday seeing a competitive session due to the nature of a sprint weekend, Channel 4 will show sprint qualifying highlights on Saturday, October 18 at 11:25am BST.

Then, the highlights for both the sprint race and the main race qualifying will be bundled into one mega highlights show, which will air at 1:35am BST on Sunday, October 19, in which Lee McKenzie will be joined by Billy Monger to cover a busy Saturday. For those wanting to watch it at a more sociable time, the bumper highlights package will then be shown again at 8:30am BST on Sunday, October 19.

Free highlights of the United States Grand Prix will be available to watch on Channel 4 in the early hours of Monday, October 20, with a show at 12:30am BST once again featuring Lee McKenzie and Billy Monger.

Channel 4 will then repeat the main race highlights at 9:40am BST on Monday, October 20 for those who are able to wait that long without knowing who has claimed victory in Austin.

If you miss any of the running from the weekend at COTA, you can catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

It also offers live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

