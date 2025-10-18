close global

﻿
Lewis Hamilton smiling and looking happy on an edit of the US flag in the background

F1 Qualifying Today: United States Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream

Sheona Mountford
Here is how you can watch F1 qualifying TODAY (Saturday, October 18) in Austin for the 2025 United States Grand Prix.

After Saturday's sprint race action, attention turns to the main race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), with qualifying setting the grid for Sunday's main event.

Max Verstappen's pole position during sprint race qualifying was his third straight sprint pole at COTA, and if he can repeat that feat in main race qualifying, he will be in a great position to make real inroads into Oscar Piastri's championship lead.

But both McLaren drivers will be a real threat to Verstappen, as they were in sprint race qualifying, with Piastri and his team-mate Lando Norris also wanting to reinvigorate their championship tilts.

George Russell has been in scintillating qualifying form of late, and so could also be a threat to the three championship protagonists, while Ferrari can't be ruled out, with king of COTA Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc hoping to cause an upset.

The run down to the track's iconic uphill turn one can often be chaotic, so you don't want to miss this qualifying session to see where the drivers will line up for Sunday's main race!

Here are your timings for Saturday's crucial qualifying session.

F1 Qualifying times - United States Grand Prix

The competitive action will continue at COTA today (Saturday, October 18, 2025), with qualifying at 4pm local time (CDT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

United Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Qualifying - Saturday, October 18 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CDT)4pm Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)10pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST)11pm Saturday
United States (EDT)5pm Saturday
United States (PDT)2pm Saturday
Australia (AEDT)8am Sunday
Australia (AWST)5am Sunday
Australia (ACDT)7:30am Sunday
Mexico (CST)3pm Saturday
Japan (JST)6am Sunday
South Africa (SAST)11pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)12am Sunday
China (CST)5am Sunday
India (IST)2:30am Sunday
Brazil (BRT)6pm Saturday
Singapore (SGT)5am Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)12am Sunday
Turkey (EEST)12am Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)1am Sunday

How to watch the United States Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

