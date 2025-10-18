F1 Qualifying Today: United States Grand Prix 2025 start time, TV channel and live stream
Here is how you can watch F1 qualifying TODAY (Saturday, October 18) in Austin for the 2025 United States Grand Prix.
After Saturday's sprint race action, attention turns to the main race at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), with qualifying setting the grid for Sunday's main event.
Max Verstappen's pole position during sprint race qualifying was his third straight sprint pole at COTA, and if he can repeat that feat in main race qualifying, he will be in a great position to make real inroads into Oscar Piastri's championship lead.
But both McLaren drivers will be a real threat to Verstappen, as they were in sprint race qualifying, with Piastri and his team-mate Lando Norris also wanting to reinvigorate their championship tilts.
George Russell has been in scintillating qualifying form of late, and so could also be a threat to the three championship protagonists, while Ferrari can't be ruled out, with king of COTA Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc hoping to cause an upset.
The run down to the track's iconic uphill turn one can often be chaotic, so you don't want to miss this qualifying session to see where the drivers will line up for Sunday's main race!
Here are your timings for Saturday's crucial qualifying session.
F1 Qualifying times - United States Grand Prix
The competitive action will continue at COTA today (Saturday, October 18, 2025), with qualifying at 4pm local time (CDT).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
United Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Qualifying - Saturday, October 18 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CDT)
|4pm Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|10pm Saturday
|Central European Time (CEST)
|11pm Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|5pm Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|2pm Saturday
|Australia (AEDT)
|8am Sunday
|Australia (AWST)
|5am Sunday
|Australia (ACDT)
|7:30am Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|3pm Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|6am Sunday
|South Africa (SAST)
|11pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|12am Sunday
|China (CST)
|5am Sunday
|India (IST)
|2:30am Sunday
|Brazil (BRT)
|6pm Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|5am Sunday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|12am Sunday
|Turkey (EEST)
|12am Sunday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|1am Sunday
How to watch the United States Grand Prix Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
