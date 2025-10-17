F1 Practice Today: United States Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
F1 Practice Today: United States Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
F1 returns this weekend with sprint race action in Austin for the 2025 United States Grand Prix.
McLaren won the constructors' title last time out in Singapore, but drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri only finished the race in third and fourth respectively, with the Aussie not best pleased that his team-mate overtook him on lap one.
Glory belonged to Mercedes and George Russell however, after the Brit clinched his fifth career victory at the Singapore GP ahead of rival Max Verstappen, who finished second.
With just the drivers' championship left to play for, could Verstappen and Russell disrupt the McLaren party and continue to steal vital race victories from Norris and Piastri?
Alongside the intensifying title fight, the FIA have declared the US GP a heat hazard on a weekend with double the competitive sessions. As the sprint returns, the grid have one practice session to acclimatise to the heat and the track, before they launch straight into sprint qualifying on Friday.
Here is how you can catch all of Friday's action, wherever you are in the world.
F1 Practice times - United States Grand Prix
The one and only practice session will get underway today (Friday, October 17, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (CDT).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
United States Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP1 - Friday, October 17, 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CDT)
|12:30pm Friday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|6:30pm Friday
|Central European Summer Time (CEST)
|7:30pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|1:30pm Friday
|United States (PDT)
|10:30am Friday
|Australia (AEDT)
|4:30am Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|1:30am Saturday
|Australia (ACDT)
|4:00am Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|11:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|2:30am Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|7:30pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|8:30pm Friday
|China (CST)
|1:30am Saturday
|India (IST)
|11:00pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|2:30pm Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|1:30am Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|8:30pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|8:30pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|9:30pm Friday
How to watch the United States Grand Prix action live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
