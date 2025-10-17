F1 Practice Today: United States Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

F1 returns this weekend with sprint race action in Austin for the 2025 United States Grand Prix.

McLaren won the constructors' title last time out in Singapore, but drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri only finished the race in third and fourth respectively, with the Aussie not best pleased that his team-mate overtook him on lap one.

Glory belonged to Mercedes and George Russell however, after the Brit clinched his fifth career victory at the Singapore GP ahead of rival Max Verstappen, who finished second.

With just the drivers' championship left to play for, could Verstappen and Russell disrupt the McLaren party and continue to steal vital race victories from Norris and Piastri?

Alongside the intensifying title fight, the FIA have declared the US GP a heat hazard on a weekend with double the competitive sessions. As the sprint returns, the grid have one practice session to acclimatise to the heat and the track, before they launch straight into sprint qualifying on Friday.

Here is how you can catch all of Friday's action, wherever you are in the world.

F1 Practice times - United States Grand Prix

The one and only practice session will get underway today (Friday, October 17, 2025) with FP1 at 12:30pm local time (CDT).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

United States Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, October 17, 2025

Location Time Local time (CDT) 12:30pm Friday British Summer Time (BST) 6:30pm Friday Central European Summer Time (CEST) 7:30pm Friday United States (EDT) 1:30pm Friday United States (PDT) 10:30am Friday Australia (AEDT) 4:30am Saturday Australia (AWST) 1:30am Saturday Australia (ACDT) 4:00am Saturday Mexico (CST) 11:30am Friday Japan (JST) 2:30am Saturday South Africa (SAST) 7:30pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 8:30pm Friday China (CST) 1:30am Saturday India (IST) 11:00pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 2:30pm Friday Singapore (SGT) 1:30am Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 8:30pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 8:30pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 9:30pm Friday

How to watch the United States Grand Prix action live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

