Lewis Hamilton teases F1 change with 'better' alternative discovered

Lewis Hamilton has suggested a change to F1 camera usage, which may make TV coverage of the sport better.

Hamilton has had a disappointing 2025 season on-track, not yet picking up a grand prix podium with his new Ferrari team, and sitting down in sixth in the drivers' championship.

Off-track, however, the seven-time world champion has been involved in multiple projects, including at the 2025 Met Gala, where he acted as co-chair of the event, and gaining a production credit for the recent F1 movie.

That film starred Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, and was relatively well received by F1 stars and fans alike.

Part of the success, Hamilton believes, was down to the bold use of cameras which transported fans onto the track in a way that, he states, is missing from watching an F1 race live on TV.

Footage was shot using a camera fixed to the top of a car which moved as the car moved, making for a unique viewing experience. Hamilton has now opened up on his joy while working on the film, as well as his desire to see the cameras used for F1 races.

"It's just been the biggest dream," Hamilton said at an Academy Museum of Motion Pictures event.

"And I didn't know how much involvement I was going to get when we first started talking, but it was full hands-on deck.

"As soon as I was finished, when I was away from the track, we were working on the script.

"The footage we have from the cars are better than what you see when you watch Formula 1. And I'm sure at some point, Formula 1's, I think pretty sure they're looking to see how we can get those cameras on the cars."

Was the F1 movie a success?

Since its release in June, the blockbuster has surpassed $545m (£410m) at the global box office, higher than World War Z, which achieved $540m (£407m) and was previously Pitt's most successful film.

The movie was directed by Joseph Kosinski, with the film also setting a record for Apple Studios as their highest-grossing theatrical release of all time.

While it could be deemed a success from a financial point of view, the F1 movie has received mixed reviews.

The production of the film has been widely praised including the use of the unique camera shots, but the content of the film - especially the representation of female characters and the far-fetched plot - has been heavily criticised.

Pitt stars in the lead role of the film as aged racing driver Sonny Hayes, who in his 60s miraculously returns to the sport to race for fictional team APX GP.

